Austin's Moontower Comedy Festival Announces New Additions to Lineup

Moontower Comedy Festival promises something for everyone with the highly anticipated round two lineup reveal - more star power, cult favorites, emerging talent, and local, Austin-based favorites - all taking over downtown Austin in more than 10 venues for four days of stand-up shows, podcasts, parties, recordings, and special events at the 10-year anniversary festival this September 22-25, 2021.

Kicking off the festival is a special episode of Your Mom's House, live from the Paramount, hosted by married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky. New Paramount Headliners also include Sal Vulcano, a Moontower fan-favorite and star of Impractical Jokers, quintessential Austin podcast The Dudley and Bob with Matt Sideshow, and Girls Gotta Eat, the top comedy podcast on dating, sex, and relationships hosted by Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine. Previously announced Paramount headliners include Margaret Cho, Dave Attell, Leanne Morgan, and Bob the Drag Queen.

Sketch returns to Moontower by ushering in the next generation of comedy with New York's most buzzed about sketch trio Please Don't Destroy, featuring Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. New York-based stand-up Sam Morril rounds out the remaining Stateside headliners with two additional late night shows after his first show sold out. They join Maria Bamford, Brad Williams, Dan Soder, and Jacqueline Novak in completing the full Stateside schedule for the fest.

Moontower expanded their exclusive live show offerings with the addition of The Session, a musical journey where listeners hear host Christian James Hand and special guest and superfan Tom Segura break down some of the greatest songs ever, deconstructed instrument by instrument before they're put back together. Along the way, audiences will hear stories about the musicians, songwriters, and other music that is connected in some way. Moontower fest-goers will also have access to the world premiere of Joy Ride, a documentary that captures frenemies and veteran comedians Dana Gould and Bobcat Goldthwait as they carefully navigate highways and their decades-old contentious friendship, reflecting upon their careers and relationship with comedy as they journey throughout the American South. Gould and Goldthwait will be joined after the screening for an exclusive Q&A moderated by Austin's John Merriman. New to the fest this year is Wrists of Fury, an interactive foosball tournament that pits comedians versus fans and culminates with the winner playing World Champion foosball player and comedian Kelsey Cook, who will provide game analysis alongside color commentators The Sklar Brothers.

Today's lineup announcement also features comics such as Alex Edelman, a staple on those "Comedians You Should Know" lists, who will be performing his one man show, Just For Us, which centers on his experience as a Jewish man attending a meeting of neo-Nazis in New York. The Daily Show's DulcÃ© Sloan and Michael Kosta were also added to the lineup, as well as social media sensation Trevor Wallace, who boasts over 1 billion views, SNL co-head writer Anna Drezen, and Robin Tran, a breakout comic from the 2021 Just For Laughs New Faces showcase.

The Moontower live podcast list continues to grow with the addition of That's Messed Up, where comedians and amateur detectives Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk break down episodes of Law & Order: SVU and deep dive into the true crimes they're based on, as well as Matt Braunger's This Might Help and Disgusting Hawk, hosted by Jessica Kirson.

Moontower Comedy Festival badges are on sale now and available for purchase at moontowercomedyfest.com. The badges range in access from premium seats at headlining shows with tons of perks to entry to 70+ shows in walkable venues around downtown with something for everyone. You can also purchase badges at the Paramount Theatre box office or by calling 512-474-1221.

All Moontower Comedy Festival attendees will need to show either a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours (2 days) of the fest for all patrons 12 and older. Proof of vaccination will be matched with your ID and can be shown via physical card, a photo of your card, or app (i.e., CLEAR Health Pass, Bindle). Final vaccine must be dated at least 14 days prior to show. Negative test receipt must be dated with your full name matching your ID. Masks are mandatory inside all venues when not eating or drinking in your seat. If you are unable to meet these requirements or have any additional questions, please reach out to the Box Office by email at boxoffice@austintheatre.org or at 512-474-1221.