Austin Shakespeare Offers Playwriting Workshop

Austin Shakespeare continues its series of successful playwriting classes with a new four-week online workshop beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Class registration is available by emailing info@austinshakespeare.org

The workshop is led by Artistic Director Ann Ciccolella and culminates in an online showcase featuring professional actors performing dialogue from the scenes created by the participating playwrights. "This workshop series encourages new writing as well as revising past work; it focuses on building conflict between characters at the core of dialogue," Ciccolella said. "We refer to plays ranging from Stoppard to Shakespeare."

There is no experience necessary before enrolling in the class. "Participants have ranged from experienced playwrights to newcomers," Ciccolella said. "All of them have learned from each other as well as from studying the work of master playwrights."