Austin Shakespeare Offers Audition Masterclass With Conner Wilson

Austin Shakespeare will facilitate an audition masterclass with distinguished Shakespeare Director and Broadway Associate Director Conner Wilson on Saturday, June 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost to participate in the class is $55 and the cost to audit the class is $35.

Part of the directing team of Harry Potter and Cursed Child and Torch Song Trilogy, Wilson is intrigued by the links between classical texts and the world we inhabit. The up-coming masterclass will be focused on connecting with a reader, analyzing a side and making your auditions stand out above the crowd.

The director will provide his six tips for nailing any audition and the class will use text from contemporary Broadway plays. The 90-minute in-person workshop will be socially distanced and will conclude with a 30-minute Q&A focused on self-tape practices and Zoom auditions.

Register at austinshakespeare.com by June 23.