Austin Playhouse to Present Three Live Performances of RED HOT PATRIOT: THE KICK-ASS WIT OF MOLLY IVINS in October

Austin Playhouse will present Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel starring Austin Playhouse company member Cyndi Williams as the notorious journalist for three performances October 14-16, 2022. This acclaimed play captures the reporter's unflinching character by weaving personal anecdotes with her colorful take on national politics.

Red Hot Patriot was produced by Austin Playhouse as a virtual play in October 2020. For the first time, Cyndi Williams will perform as the Texas icon for a live audience. Following each performance will be a live Q&A with Williams. Tickets on sale now at austinplayhouse.com/redhotpatriot.

Texan political journalist Molly Ivins was a sharp-witted and bestselling author of Bushwacked, an in-depth analysis of the George W. Bush Administration. She began her journalism career in 1967 at the Minneapolis Tribune, where she became the first female police reporter at the paper. She then became editor of the liberal biweekly magazine The Texas Observer in the early 1970s. From there, Ivins worked at the New York Times from 1976-1982 before spending ten years with the Dallas Times Herald. Molly Ivins became the most widely read self-proclaimed "pain the ass to whatever powers come to be."

"Working on the script, I have been struck by how painfully relevant her words are today in our current political mess," said Cyndi Williams on portraying Molly Ivins. "But you know what Molly would say to that? She would say that the fight to extend the freedoms in the Constitution to everyone in America is still a battle (except she would somehow say it in a really hilarious way) and that we must celebrate the joy of a good fight."

The October performances with talkback will take place at Austin Playhouse's new interim performance space located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located across the street in the Callaway House Parking Garage.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

RED HOT PATRIOT | October 14-16, 2022

Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel

October 14-16, 2022 | Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Live talkback with Cyndi Williams to follow the screening

Austin Playhouse (new West Campus location) | 405 West 22nd | Austin TX 78705

Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $22

austinplayhouse.com/redhotpatriot

Red Hot Patriot is filled with Ivins' sharp-tongued humor and liberal political philosophies. The show recounts Ivins' political rants and personal reflections with a strong dose of her trademark vigor and rowdiness.

About Austin Playhouse:

Austin Playhouse is dedicated to providing opportunities for Austin artists and audiences to celebrate the human experience. Austin Playhouse will nourish your mind, delight your spirit, and enrich your life through professional theatrical productions. For more information visit austinplayhouse.com.

Austin Playhouse is a professional theatre in its 22nd season. Austin Playhouse has grown from a three-play season on the campus of Concordia University, to a year-round operation producing a subscription season, theatre for youth productions, and a new play festival. Austin Playhouse plans to build a permanent home for the veteran theatre troupe and all of Austin's artistic community.