Austin Playhouse Announces Livestream Reading of ROARING by Cyndi Williams

Austin Playhouse has announced a livestream reading of Roaring from Austin award-winning playwright Cyndi Williams featuring cast members Babs George, Claire Grosso, Huck Huckaby, Molly Karrasch, and Steven Mercantel reuniting from the 2014 production.

Roaring asks the audience to look at what they would do if isolated from the outside world and forced to encounter the ghosts of their past. Looking forward to emerging from this great pause, Austin Playhouse felt now is the perfect time to revisit this moving play. This event will stream live at 7:30 p.m. on March 6 with a live Q&A immediately following.

Austin Playhouse also previously produced Ms. Williams' play, Dug Up, which won the Austin Critics' Table David Mark Cohen New Play Award. Cyndi Williams' other works include American Arcana, A Name for a Ghost to Mutter (Harvest Festival of New American Plays, Larry L. King Award), and Where Are They Now? (Austin Critics' Table, Best Production of a Drama).

ROARING | March 6, 2020

Roaring

Written by Cyndi Williams

Featuring returning cast members from 2014 include Babs George, Claire Grosso, Huck Huckaby, Molly Karrasch, and Steven Mercantel

Saturday, March 6 | 7:30 p.m. | One-Night Only Livestream | Live Q&A after the performance

Start at $9 with Pick-Your-Price per viewing screen

austinplayhouse.com/roaringreading

When the ghosts of their past are unleashed, the residents of an exclusive retirement community must come to terms with lost love, triumph, fears, and the choices that haunt and connect us all. By award-winning local playwright Cyndi Williams, Roaring reminds us that the most important moments of our lives are often the ones that defy explanation.

Tickets: Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $9 for Roaring by Cyndi Williams. Only one ticket is needed per household/viewing screen. Viewers will receive a private link via email 24 hours before the performance livestreams. The virtual lobby opens five minutes before the performance.

Ticket holders to Roaring will have access to view the show through 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 7th.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Feeding Texas.