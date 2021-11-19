ANOTHER GAY MOVIE: 15th Anniversary Reunion Announced With Director Todd Stephens And Original Cast

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF (The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival) announces the monthly screening for December 2021 with Another Gay Movie: 15th Anniversary Reunion with an in-person Q&A with director Todd Stephens and the original cast at the Galaxy Theatre on December 16. Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are available for purchase now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

In Another Gay Movie four gay friends, Andy, Jarod, Nico and Griff, vow upon graduating high school that they will all lose their "anal virginity" before their friend's Labor Day party. It's American Pie, buy way gayer.

All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members and guests who register in advance. "Another Gay Movie" is $20 for non-members. Tickets for December's Queer Spectrum special 15th Anniversary Screening of "Another Gay Movie" include the screening, live Q&A and cast party. aGLIFF Members also receive unlimited guest passes to the Queer Spectrum series until further notice. Event registration for members and single tickets is available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Memberships get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now at agliff.org/.