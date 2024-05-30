AGLIFF PRISM 37 Adds Venues And Three Films to Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin's oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, aGLIFF has added venues, special screening passes, along with a three-film teaser for the 37th annual festival PRISM 37 taking place in-person August 21–25, 2024 in Austin, TX. The annual event will be celebrated throughout the vibrant city of Austin with screenings, events, Q&As and more. Weekend badges for PRISM 37 and the Queer Black Voices Screening & Dinner Fundraiser will go on sale Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 am.

"aGLIFF's PRISM 37 theme has been fun to work with," said Board President Todd Hogan. "Our board wanted to give a nod to the past with this riff on the Beastie Boys' late 1980s anthem, (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!), while also underlining the reality of modern-day anti-LGBTQ+ legislation battles and ongoing threats to our human rights. We drew inspiration for the poster artwork from an iconic photo of the Beastie Boys in front of a boom box. Local artist Jennifer Burba and graphic designer Jeannie Lozano aimed to reimagine the group as members of the contemporary LGBTQ+ community while bringing film to the forefront with an old school video camera, and the results are truly aGLIFF.”

New for 2024, PRISM 37 will expand its footprint across the city to include screenings at the Violet Crown Cinema on Sunday afternoon and moving the Closing Night film and reception to the Alamo Drafthouse Mueller location. aGLIFF now offers festivalgoers a range of theater experiences at traditionally indie-film venues like The Violet Crown and AFS Cinema, to more contemporary movie screenings at the Galaxy Theatres, and a return to an Austin original – the Alamo Drafthouse.

Utilizing various venues ranging in theater size allows for larger opening and closing night films and Centerpiece features with capacity to seat between 80-250 guests while also offering more intimate settings at KMFA's Draylen Mason Music Studio and Violet Crown Cinema where guests will get up-close-and-personal access to films and filmmakers. In addition to traditional weekend badges, special Galaxy and Violet Crown Passes give the audience a variety of pricing options to choose from this year.

Teasing three of the upcoming films for PRISM 37, aGLIFF will screen: Desire Lies (2024 Sundance Film Festival World Premiere–Winner of the NEXT Special Jury Award), S/He is Still Her/e – The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary (2024 Tribeca World Premiere, 2024 Sheffield Doc/Fest), and Bulletproof: A Lesbian's Guide to Surviving the Plot, (2024 Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival World Premiere).

“These three films, bold in subject and transgressive in style, tease just a taste of What'Cha Want from aGLIFF,” said Artistic Director Bears Rebecca Fonté. “When we can program a Sundance Jury award-winner (Desire Lines) and snap up two very different takes on Queer Pop Cultural before they even World Premiere (Bulletproof premiered last weekend), it's a Sure Shot this year is going to be very special. I am excited to get the festival into new theaters as well, like the intimate experiences the Violet Crown will offer and the Intergalactic fun of Alamo Mueller. No Sleep Till PRISM!”

Named the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year by the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, aGLIFF cultivates the Texas LGBTQ+ community by enlightening, educating, and entertaining moviegoers through programs that enrich LGBTQ+ and ally communities while developing LGBTQ+ awareness. The nonprofit organization's programs include the Queer Spectrum Community Screenings & Event Series, the Multicultural Film Festival Coalition Screenings, and the Queer Black Voices Fund, all of which culminate around its annual film festival, PRISM.

More information about the PRISM 37 festival will be announced over the coming weeks.

THREE-FILM TEASER

Desire Lines

2024 Sundance Film Festival World Premiere–Winner of the NEXT Special Jury Award

Past and present collide when an Iranian American trans man time-travels through the LGBTQ+ archive on a dizzying and erotic quest to unravel his own sexual desires. Rendered in hybrid documentary and stylized dramatizations, DESIRE LINES is a provocative exploration of evolving trans sexuality and identity directed by Jules Rosskam (Paternal Rights, Against a Trans Narrative) and featuring Theo Germaine and Aden Hakimi.

S/He is Still Her/e – The Official Genesis P-Orridge Documentary

2024 Tribeca World Premiere, 2024 Sheffield Doc/Fest

Pioneering electronic musician/avant garde artist/spiritual explorer/gender revolutionary/cult leader Genesis P. Orridge has been featured in numerous films and videos, but never the full story…until now. In this “authorized” but extremely raw and personal documentary, award-winning director David Charles Rodrigues (GAY CHORUS DEEP SOUTH) documents the final year of P-Orridge's existence as they grapple with mortality in the final years of their life. Featuring William Burroughs, Brion Gyson, Timothy Leary, Alice Genesse (PTV), David J (Bauhaus/Love and Rockets), Nepalese monks, African Witch doctors and a special cameo by her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, plus never before seen archival treasures, performances from COUM Transmissions, Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV. Very few artists lived their art, but Genesis died three times for it.

Bulletproof: A Lesbian's Guide to Surviving the Plot

2024 Inside Out Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival World Premiere

Filmmaker Regan Latimer takes an insightful, funny and personal look at queer representation on television and media's power to shape how we see ourselves. Witty, fast-paced and laced with pop culture references, Regan journeys across North America and beyond in her quest to understand the forces that influence the stories we see on our screens.

TICKETS: aGLIFF encourages fans to consider membership to get the best access and support aGLIFF's year-round programming. Members and badgeholders have priority access to reserving tickets for individual films and events upon purchase.

PRISM 37: Early bird festival badges are available through July 31 for $95; regular price badges available at $125 beginning August 1. In addition to Weekend Badges, options include a Galaxy Pass, Violet Crown Pass, event packages, and single tickets.

August 21: Opening Night Film & Reception

7:00 p.m. at AFS Cinema

Members & Badges get priority access

$30.00 general admission tickets (includes food & beverage at post-screening reception)

August 22: Queer Black Voices Screening & Dinner Fundraiser

7:00 p.m. in The Draylen Mason Music Studio at KMFA

$75.00 for Members & Badgeholders

$100.00 general admission tickets

$1,000.00 reserved table for ten guests

All tickets include sponsored cocktails and beverages, dinner, screening and awards program

August 23 & 24: Festival Screenings & Centerpiece Films

Times vary at the Galaxy Theatres Austin

Members & Badges get priority access

General admission tickets from $15.00

$50.00 Galaxy Pass includes admission for one to all films playing at the Galaxy Theatres

August 25: Festival Screenings

Times vary at Violet Crown Cinemas downtown

Members & Badges get priority access

General admission tickets from $15.00

$25.00 Violet Crown Pass includes admission for one to all films playing at Violet Crown Cinemas

August 25: Closing Night Screening & Reception

7:00 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse Mueller

Members & Badges get priority access

$30.00 general admission tickets (includes access to closing night cocktail reception with drinks)

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now. Memberships can be paid upfront or in monthly installments. Memberships include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level and range in price from $300 to $2500 and above. Memberships are available now at agliff.org/members.

