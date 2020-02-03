A Contmporary MEASURE FOR MEASURE is Coming to the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre

His city caught in a moral free fall, the Duke of Vienna hands over power to his personnel assistant, Angelo, who enforces long dormant codes of chastity with zealous fervor. But when an aspiring nun, Isabella, comes to plead for the life of her condemned brother, Angelo gives in to his own unholy desires and exposes the political and moral corruption that pollutes the entire city. The Duke, disguised as a friar, secretly watches the city's turmoil and attempts to fix the challenges his departure created.

Measure for Measure will be performed at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. The production opens Tuesday, February 11 through Saturday February, 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. This production of Measure for Measure contains adult content.

This production features students from the BFA Acting and Musical Theatre programs. To be admitted to these select programs, auditions are held nationally, reviewing over 900 applicants for a dozen spots in each class. Graduates have developed successful careers in film, TV, prominent theatres across the country and on Broadway.

Chuck Ney directs this Measure for Measure in a contemporary world setting. He has directed at the Kennedy Center, Illinois Shakespeare Festival, Texas Shakespeare Festival, Idaho Repertory Theatre and Manhattan Clearing House. His production of Richard III received seven nominations from the Austin Circle of Critics and his production of A Midsummer Night's Dream was named one of the ten best productions of 2014. Bloomsbury's Arden Shakespeare division published his two-volume Directing Shakespeare in America. Historical Perspectives came out in 2018 and Current Practices in 2016.

MEASURE FOR MEASURE

February 11-15 at 7:30 pm

February 16 at 2:00 pm

Tickets:

512-245-6500

txstatepresents.com

Location:

Harrison Theatre

Performance Arts Center

405 Moon St.

Texas State University

San Marcos, TX 78666





Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You