Woodstock Arts Presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Woodstock Arts is shivering with anticipation to present The Rocky Horror Show! In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

"Our production of Rocky Horror is looking to give audiences that glorious thrill of watching this wild, weird, and wonderful show that they remember from watching the movie or going to see a shadow-cast production, with just a few changes," says Artistic Director and director of the show Zach Stolz. "For our Saturday night 11 p.m shows, we have prop bags and fully encourage audience participation (through the call-outs and shout-outs) so that our audience can engage in the level of ownership that has helped propel the story into the pop-culture pantheon. We also have a few tricks up our sleeve, taking "double-feature" seriously as we explore this show, and what has helped the story, not just the spectacle, cement itself so deeply into our audience's hearts. So yes, be ready for all the beloved quirks of Rocky Horror, but be ready to be so delightfully surprised as well."

Every show within our Season of Celebration highlights the points of celebration within our lives. As we celebrate our 20th Anniversary, Woodstock Arts wants to emphasize, illuminate - and yes, celebrate - the triumphs of the human spirit and what theatre can do for the individual and the community.

"Our community has been asking for Rocky Horror for years, and this felt like the perfect time to honor their passion for the show, and honor the season we were building with a show that exists to celebrate identity, self-discovery, self-empowerment, and so much more," says Stolz.

The Rocky Horror Show is running on the Woodstock Arts stage from October 14th-30th with Late Night double features starting at 11 PM. Audience participation is welcome at the Late Night shows with prop bags for sale at the door. There will also be a Costume Contest Saturday, October 22nd, at both shows, with a chance to win tickets for any show of your choosing in our Season of Celebration! This show is recommended for ages 16+ due to language and adult themes. Tickets available at woodstockarts.org.