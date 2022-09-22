Whitney Houston's Greatest Hits Take Center Stage In THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 22, 2022  
The Springer is set to open the 2022- 23 Main Stage Series with The Bodyguard the Musical on stage from September 23 through October 9.

Whitney Houston's music ignites this breathtaking romantic thriller based on the 1992 Warner Brothers movie. A former Secret Service agent, Frank Farmer, takes on the job of bodyguard to international superstar Rachel Marron who is being terrorized by a deadly stalker. Each of them expects to be in charge but they don't expect to fall in love.

This show features a cascade of irresistible Whitney Houston classics including "Queen of the Night," "So Emotional," "One Moment in Time," "Saving All My Love," "Run to You," "I Have Nothing," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," and one of the biggest-selling songs of all time: "I Will Always Love You"

"I'm a huge fan of Whitney Houston and advocated for Springer to produce The Bodyguard, " said Springer Resident Artist, Keith McCoy. "As a director and choreographer, I felt I could put my touch on the show by not only having amazing actors, singers, and dancers on stage, but giving the characters more depth than written in the script. I look at the story and I try to find the heart of it and bring that to the forefront. I want the audience to not only see a great show, but to have an experience where they walk away feeling like a better person."

The Bodyguard will be in Emily Woodruff Hall (Main Stage) at the Springer Opera House on September 23, 24, 29, 30, October 1, 6, 7, 8, at 7:30 pm and September 25, October 2 and 9 at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are $50.00 for adults, $45.00 for military, $47.00 for seniors, and $25 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased online at springeroperahouse.org or by calling 706-327-3688. The Springer Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am - 5:30 pm and two hours prior to the show.


