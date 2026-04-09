PLOT TWIST Will Come to Atlanta From Santa Barbara Creator Jerome Dobson

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The Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition has announced the world premiere of PLOT TWIST, a gripping new stage production written by Emmy Award–winning Santa Barbara creator Jerome “Jerry” Dobson and directed by original Santa Barbara star Lane Davies. The electrifying production debuts at Synchronicity Theatre in Atlanta, bringing high-stakes drama off the screen and directly onto the stage.

Set in the seductive, high-pressure world of 1980s daytime television, PLOT TWIST follows Henry, a brilliant soap opera writer whose personal life begins to unravel as it collides dangerously with the stories he creates. As ambition, desire, and betrayal intensify, the line between fiction and reality blurs, with explosive consequences. When a hidden gun enters the picture, nothing remains predictable.

For fans of classic soap operas, PLOT TWIST delivers the heightened emotion, shocking turns, and unforgettable characters of daytime drama, experienced live and in real time. With no retakes, no cuts, and nowhere to hide, every moment unfolds with raw immediacy.

Dobson, who helped redefine television storytelling with Santa Barbara, reunites with Davies, best known for his iconic role as Mason Capwell, in a collaboration decades in the making. Together, they bring their signature bold, unpredictable storytelling to the stage in a production that is both nostalgic and entirely new.

“This is soap opera storytelling the way you've never experienced it before,” says Davies. “On stage, the stakes are higher because anything can happen, and it is happening right in front of you.”

Under Davies' direction, PLOT TWIST delivers a visceral theatrical experience that captures the intensity of classic daytime drama while harnessing the power of live performance.