VIDEOS: Chita Rivera, Kyle Chandler, Henry Cho, and James Michael Tyler Support Aurora Theatre's Soar to 100K Campaign

The Soar to 100k campaign helps to raise funds to support the theatre amidst the health crisis.

Aurora Theatre has launched its Soar to 100k campaign, to raise funds to help support the theatre amidst the health crisis.

To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.auroratheatre.com/support/soar-to-60k/.

Stars including Chita Rivera, Kyle Chandler, Henry Cho, and James Michael Tyler have created videos in support of the campaign. Check them out below!

