Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEOS: Chita Rivera, Kyle Chandler, Henry Cho, and James Michael Tyler Support Aurora Theatre's Soar to 100K Campaign

Article Pixel

The Soar to 100k campaign helps to raise funds to support the theatre amidst the health crisis.

Jul. 29, 2020  

Aurora Theatre has launched its Soar to 100k campaign, to raise funds to help support the theatre amidst the health crisis.

To learn more or to donate, visit https://www.auroratheatre.com/support/soar-to-60k/.

Stars including Chita Rivera, Kyle Chandler, Henry Cho, and James Michael Tyler have created videos in support of the campaign. Check them out below!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts
  • 9 Megan Hilty Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • QUIZ: Create a Broadway Playlist and We'll Determine Which New Off-Broadway Show You Should Listen to Next
  • Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: ALANIS MORISSETTE Live Streaming Concert 8/14