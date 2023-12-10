VIDEO: Watch the Official Music Video for 'Fresh Greens' from Alliance Theatre's INTO THE BURROW

Watch the music video for "Fresh Greens" from the Alliance Theatre's world premiere of Into the Burrow: A Peter Rabbit™ Tale below!

The production, written and directed by Mark Valdez, inspired by the stories of Beatrix Potter, runs on the Hertz Stage now through December 23rd.

Starring Shelli Delgado, Pamela Gold, Jontavious Johnson, Kylie Gray Mask, Welsey Tunison and Juan Carlos Unzueta.

INTO THE BURROW: A Peter Rabbit™ Tale is presented by special arrangement with Penguin Ventures and officially licensed on behalf of brand owner Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd.



