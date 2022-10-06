Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look At BKLYN: THE MUSICAL At Mountain Theatre Company

Set on a street corner in Brooklyn, it tells a tapestry of stories as rich as the borough that inspired it.

Register for Atlanta News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  

VIDEO: First Look At BKLYN: THE MUSICAL At Mountain Theatre Company

Mountain Theatre Company opened BKLYN: The Musical at The Highlands Playhouse on September 23, 2022. The show is described as a fast-paced, modern fairytale founded in the American Dream.

Set on a street corner in Brooklyn, it tells a tapestry of stories as rich as the borough that inspired it. A show within a show, a troupe of street performers share a story of a young woman using her gifted voice to find the father she never knew. It is a show that is both touching and inspiring, and full of unforgettable music bubbling with the energy of a Brooklyn street.

Watch video here:

BKLYN: The Musical was written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, directed and choreographed by Scott Daniel, with vocal direction by Donna Rendely Peeler. The cast includes Camille Capers, Mackenzie Germain, Jason Scott MacLaughlin, Craig Smith, and Alyson Snyder. The creative team includes Scenic, Costume, and Hair Design by Scott Daniel, Lighting Design by Cody Basham, and Sound Design by Stephen Kraack.

BKLYN: The Musical runs September 23 - October 16, 2022 at the Highlands Playhouse, located at 362 Oak Street in Highlands, NC. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased in person at the Highlands Playhouse Box Office at 362 Oak Street, by phone at (828) 526-2695, or online at www.mountaintheatre.com. Box Office hours: Wed - Sun, 12:00pm - 6:00pm. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

For more information, visit www.mountaintheatre.com.





More Hot Stories For You


THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Come to Savannah This Month
October 7, 2022

On October 21st and 22nd, Savannah Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Savannah Performance Alliance are bringing The 24 Hour Plays to Savannah. Friday October 21st members from all over the Savannah performance community will come together to write, direct, rehearse and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours.
Atlanta Opera Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLYAtlanta Opera Presents MADAMA BUTTERFLY
October 7, 2022

The Atlanta Opera opens its mainstage season with Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, featuring a cast of leading, international singers that are sure to bring the haunting story of love, longing, and sacrifice to life on the stage.
VIDEO: First Look At BKLYN: THE MUSICAL At Mountain Theatre CompanyVIDEO: First Look At BKLYN: THE MUSICAL At Mountain Theatre Company
October 6, 2022

Mountain Theatre Company opened BKLYN: The Musical at The Highlands Playhouse on September 23, 2022. The show is described as a fast-paced, modern fairytale founded in the American Dream. See video from the production!
City Springs Theatre Company Presents IN THE HEIGHTS This Month
October 4, 2022

City Springs Theatre Company, Atlanta’s home for professional musical theatre, presents In The Heights as its second show of its 2022-2023 PNC Bank Season. Directed by Broadway’s Natalie Caruncho, this energetic and heart-warming musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony®, Pulitzer® and Grammy® award-winning creator of Hamilton, will be presented October 21 – November 6, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.
Tickets On Sale For GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTSTickets On Sale For GARDEN LIGHTS, HOLIDAY NIGHTS
October 4, 2022

Tickets are on sale for Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ, the 12th annual yuletide tradition that sets the holiday mood for both Atlantans and tourists alike.