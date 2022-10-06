VIDEO: First Look At BKLYN: THE MUSICAL At Mountain Theatre Company

Mountain Theatre Company opened BKLYN: The Musical at The Highlands Playhouse on September 23, 2022. The show is described as a fast-paced, modern fairytale founded in the American Dream.

Set on a street corner in Brooklyn, it tells a tapestry of stories as rich as the borough that inspired it. A show within a show, a troupe of street performers share a story of a young woman using her gifted voice to find the father she never knew. It is a show that is both touching and inspiring, and full of unforgettable music bubbling with the energy of a Brooklyn street.

Watch video here:

BKLYN: The Musical was written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, directed and choreographed by Scott Daniel, with vocal direction by Donna Rendely Peeler. The cast includes Camille Capers, Mackenzie Germain, Jason Scott MacLaughlin, Craig Smith, and Alyson Snyder. The creative team includes Scenic, Costume, and Hair Design by Scott Daniel, Lighting Design by Cody Basham, and Sound Design by Stephen Kraack.

BKLYN: The Musical runs September 23 - October 16, 2022 at the Highlands Playhouse, located at 362 Oak Street in Highlands, NC. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased in person at the Highlands Playhouse Box Office at 362 Oak Street, by phone at (828) 526-2695, or online at www.mountaintheatre.com. Box Office hours: Wed - Sun, 12:00pm - 6:00pm. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

For more information, visit www.mountaintheatre.com.