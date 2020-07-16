VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Kyle Chandler, James Michael Tyler and Henry Cho Join Aurora Theatre Fundraising Campaign

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Aurora Theatre patrons and board members are helping the non-profit arts organization weather the coronavirus-imposed financial storm until it can once again welcome audiences back to the theater. The campaign goal of $60,000 was surpassed earlier in June, now soaring to $100,000.

Chita Rivera, Henry Cho, James Michael Tyler and Kyle Chandler are among the stars that have also joined the Soar to $100K fundraising campaign, encouraging viewers to donate and help bring back the applause with short cameos.

Check out the videos below!

