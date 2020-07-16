Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Kyle Chandler, James Michael Tyler and Henry Cho Join Aurora Theatre Fundraising Campaign

Aurora Theatre patrons and board members are helping the non-profit arts organization weather the coronavirus-imposed financial storm until it can once again welcome audiences back to the theater. The campaign goal of $60,000 was surpassed earlier in June, now soaring to $100,000.

Chita Rivera, Henry Cho, James Michael Tyler and Kyle Chandler are among the stars that have also joined the Soar to $100K fundraising campaign, encouraging viewers to donate and help bring back the applause with short cameos.

Check out the videos below!


