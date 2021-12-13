VIDEO: Check Out a New Teaser for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alliance Theatre!

CHRISTMAS CAROL, Alliance Theatre's annual holiday production is now running at the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre through December 24, 2021.

Check out a new teaser below!

Directed by Leora Morris, this year's script is making its debut after five years of development with adaptor David H. Bell. The production is reimagined with elaborate new staging, stunning new costumes, beautiful live music, exciting puppetry, and a reconceived set. As one of Atlanta's most treasured holiday traditions, A CHRISTMAS CAROL brings to life the magic and joy of the holiday season.

In A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Ebenezer Scrooge, an old man well-known for his miserly ways, is visited by ghosts offering him a chance at a better future - his old partner Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future - who teach him it is never too late to change. The beloved Dickens classic comes to life in this Broadway-scale production.

Returning to the cast, but for the first time as Ebenezer Scrooge, is acclaimed Atlanta actor Andrew Benator. Benator's credits include five previous rounds of A Christmas Carol playing Jacob Marley. Some of his other Alliance Theatre credits include Small Mouth Sounds, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and Troubadour.

The Alliance is also introducing 12-year-old Chloe Gia Bremer in the role of Tiny Tim - the third female actor to play the role. Bremer has been in productions of The Music Man Jr., Annie Jr., Frozen Jr., and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Jr., and also performed in Horizon Theater's Madeline's Christmas in 2019.

The cast is completed by Austin Barocas as the Lamplighter's Son, Caleb Baumann as Matthew Watkins, Maggie Birgel as Martha Cratchit/Belle, Lena Castro as Wyatt Cratchit, Josh Clark as Fred/Young Scrooge, Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Tom Watkins/Mr. Fezziwig/Topper, Christopher Hampton as Mr. Pritchitt, Caitlin Hargraves as Missy Watkins/Bess/Mudge, Margaret Ivey as Mrs. Dilber/Mrs. Fezziwig, Clare Latham as Mrs. Cratchit, Rhyn McLemore as Ghost of Christmas Past, Christopher L. Morgan as Bob Cratchit, Matthew Morris as Jacob Marley, Lizzie Park as Melinda Cratchit, Kevin Qian as Peter Cratchit/Young Wilkins, Lyndsay Ricketson as Ghost of Christmas Future, Asia Rogers as Alice/Fan, and Eugene H. Russell, IV as Ghost of Christmas Present. Understudies for this production include Jake Berne, Elizabeth Beyer, Chase Byrd, James Arthur Douglas, Marissa Dunson, Jessi Little, and Parris Sarter.

Performances are Nov. 12 - Dec. 24, 2021. Dates and times vary. See performances list below or check online at www.alliancetheatre.org/christmas for schedule. Opening Night for A Christmas Carol is Saturday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at The Woodruff Arts Center Box Office in person or by calling 404-733-4600. Tickets are also available online at www.alliancetheatre.org/christmas. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 404.733.4690.