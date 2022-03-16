Theatrical Outfit Presents THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK This Month

Theatrical Outfit will continue its return to the stage with an explosive work by acclaimed playwright Ike Holter - The Wolf at the End of the Block. This brilliant new triller is filled with grit and suspense & is guaranteed to have you leaving the theatre buzzing. The Wolf at the End of the Block will run at Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta from March 30 - April 24, 2022.

Have you ever entered a world where nothing is as it seems? Abe, a resident of the Rightlynd neighborhood of Chicago, seeks justice after a mysterious, late-night attack at a boarded-up bar. In the next 48 hours, the neighborhood digs deep into escalating mystery, working against time to separate fact from fiction. But as the clock ticks down, the media gets involved, and what began as a simple mystery quickly twists into a personal, pointed and political thriller. A modern-day neo-noir, The Wolf at the End of the Block is "A Modern Masterpiece" (New City).

"Ike is one of the most exciting playwrights working in Chicago today," says Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director Matt Torney. "His plays strike a powerful chord in his hometown and have been performed to great acclaim all across the country. His work is guided by a simple rule: 'write what you want to see,' and, for Ike, this means plays with complex characters and brilliant scenes driven by explosive dialogue that is rooted in the language of the streets. It also means plays that wrestle with tough real-life situations in unexpected ways and that look past the headlines to see how these issues affect real lives."









Bright Half Life will star some of the best of ATL theatre - Anthony S. Goolsby (East Texas Hotlinks at True Colors Theatre), Mark Kincaid (Dividing the Estate at TO), Matt Mercurio (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity at Theater Emory), Erika Miranda (The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley at TO), and Maria Rodriguez-Sager (Our Town & The Laramie Project at TO).

ATL favorite (and Theatrical Outfit's Associate Artistic Director) Addae Moon directs & leads an extremely talented group of designers that includes Scenic Design by Seamus Bourne, Costume Design by April Andrew Carswell, Lighting Design by Toni Sterling, Sound Design by Chris Lane, and Properties Design & Scenic Decoration by Nick Battaglia.

"Ike describes the play as a 'neo-noir,' and he masterfully captures the feeling of threat and imminent violence as the events in the play spiral out of control," says Torney. "As he unpacks the complex politics that surround the attack, he also places the characters in a shifting moral landscape where the difference between right and wrong becomes unclear. To me, this ambiguity is both startling and exhilarating, and offers a powerful counterpoint to the certainty we see in much of our politics today."

Theatrical Outfit will open its doors in a COVID-19 safe way that includes a brand new, state-of-the-art, air filtration system with bi-polar ionization and will enforce the following COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: proof of vaccination (or a negative test result within the last 24 hours) for all patrons 12-years-of-age and older, mask worn at all times when in building, and hand sanitizing stations.

Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to welcome audiences to the Balzer Theater in the heart of Downtown Atlanta to tell the stories that start the conversations that matter. Single Tickets for the COVID-19 safe in-person production of The Wolf at the End of the Block (March 30 - April 24, 2022) are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.







