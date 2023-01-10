Theatrical Outfit Presents THE WHITE CHIP Beginning This Month

Theatrical Outfit will continue its 22-23 Season with the co-production of Sean Daniels' The White Chip - a hilarious and honest look at sobriety. Theatrical Outfit and Dad's Garage join forces to bring this New York Times Critic's Pick to ATL for the very first time. The White Chip will run at Dad's Garage (while Theatrical outfit continues its 'Heart of the City' Capital Campaign construction) from January 25 - February 19, 2023.

A hilarious and honest look at sobriety from Dad's Garage founding member, Sean Daniels. Steven is on top of the world: he's married, has good friends, and is steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country. He also happens to be an alcoholic spinning out of control. Follow his life from first sip to first love, critical hit to critical care, all the way to rock bottom, where he carves an unusual path to sobriety. The White Chip is a "Fizzily Fast-Paced" (New York Times) theatrical journey to recovery. Starring former Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director, Tom Key!

"With the alignment between Theatrical Outfit's mission to 'start the conversations that matter,' and Dad's Garage's mission to 'transform people, communities, and perspectives through laughter,' this felt like the perfect project to work on together," says Artistic Directors Matt Torney and Tim Stoltenberg. "Addiction is a silent epidemic that claims a life every 2.6 minutes in America. It should be treated as a public health emergency, but since it is a complicated and misunderstood disease that is burdened with tremendous shame and stigma. By telling stories like this one, about the impact of addiction, the way that it drives (sometimes outrageous or dangerous) behavior, and the deep and broad impact it has on communities, we hope to be part of a necessary public conversation to de-stigmatize this disease, and to truly understand it on a human level."





The White Chip brings three ATL legends to the stage to play more than 30 different characters. Andrew Benator (Alliance Theater's A Christmas Carol) plays Steven with Tom Key (television's "Monarch") and Gina Rickicki (Theatrical Outfit's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) take on multiple roles to tell this deeply hilarious and personal story. This production also marks Tom Key's first time back at Theatrical Outfit since retiring as Artistic Director.

Theatrical Outfit and Dad's Garage really come together when both Artistic Directors - Matt Torney and Tim Stoltenberg - co-direct & lead an extremely talented group of designers that includes Scenic Design by Raquel M. Jackson, Lighting Design by Stevie Roushdi, Sound Design by Dan Bauman, and Properties Design & Scenic Decoration by Caroline Cook.

"On the first day of rehearsal, after the first read through by this cast of Atlanta superstars, everyone in the room felt the impact of this story," says Torney & Stoltenberg. "We were moved by the deeply human story, and dazzled by the creativity, wit, and outrageous energy in Sean's script. Each person in this theatre has been affected by addiction, either personally or through your network of family members, friends, and colleagues. We hope to honor all of these stories, and leave the theatre with more compassion, and a deeper understanding of how we can all move forward together."

Theatrical Outfit and Dad's Garage are thrilled to welcome audiences to the mainstage at Dad's Garage (569 Ezzard Street, Atlanta, GA 30312) to tell the stories that start the conversations that matter & transform people, communities, and perspectives through laughter. Season & Single Tickets for The White Chip (January 25 - February 19, 2023) are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.







