Theatrical Outfit Presents CLYDE'S By Lynn Nottage This March

Theatrical Outfit will take audiences to the heart of Downtown Atlanta this Spring for the Atlanta premiere of Lynn Nottage's CLYDE'S (March 13 – April 7, 2024) live on stage at the Balzer Theater at Herren's.

CLYDE'S is a sweet and salty new Broadway comedy from Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat, MJ the Musical). In the kitchen of a truck stop diner near Reading, PA, a group of formerly incarcerated cooks work together to get their shot at redemption. As their fiery boss cranks up the pressure, and a new staff member rocks the boat, they have to unite to fight back the only way they can: by making the perfect sandwich. A deeply felt drama & side-splitting comedy, CLYDE'S shows why Lynn Nottage is one of America's greatest living playwrights.

“Lynn Nottage is one of the greatest living American Playwrights who has won two Pulitzer Prizes for drama, for Ruined in 2009, and Sweat in 2017," says Theatrical Outfit Artistic Director Matt Torney. " Her plays are vividly imagined, and feature unforgettable characters, often overcoming obstacles in tough situations. She experiments with form, from the poetic realism of Intimate Apparel, to the bold and highly physicalized structure of Mlima's Tale. She is interested in connections between people, place, and stories, and how the shifting perspectives of live theatre can open up new ways of seeing and being."

CLYDE'S features a stunning ATL cast lead by Tonia Jackson (A Young Man From Atlanta) in the title role. Marcello Audino (TO debut), Burke Brown (TO debut), Tequilla Whitfield (TO debut), and Geoffrey Williams (Thurgood) round out the ensemble. January LaVoy (Fires in the Mirror) returns to direct. The creative team includes: Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Jarrod Barnes (Costume Design), Rob Dillard (Lighting Design), Jeremiah Davison (Sound Design), and Caroline Cook (Properties Design).

“To me, CLYDE'S is a play about freedom,” says director of CLYDE'S January LaVoy. “What are the things that imprison us, mentally, physically, emotionally - and how do we truly get free? In a play (a comedy!) where all five characters are formerly incarcerated individuals, those questions feel so potent in every scene, in every interaction. But - and I cannot stress this enough - it's also a play about sandwiches. Sublime, magnificent sandwiches. Who doesn't love sandwiches?”

Theatrical Outfit will welcome audiences to the Balzer Theater at Herren's (84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303) to tell the stories that spart conversation. Season & Single Tickets for CLYDE'S (March 13 – April 7, 2024) and the whole 2023-2024 Season are on sale NOW. We invite you to visit theatricaloutfit.org or call 678-528-1500 for more information.