The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Stages THE COUNTRY WIFE

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is set to present William Wycherley's Restoration comedy, The Country Wife from April 16th through May 1, 2022. Tickets for the production, which is directed by John Ammerman, are $15 for the General Admission preview on Thursday, April 14th, and $20 for the General Admission preview on Friday, April 15th. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30pm. Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$45 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area. Ticket discounts are available. Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com.

A satirical and bawdy comedy focused on the vices and hypocrisies of Restoration London, The Country Wife has been admired as a farce, condemned as immoral or frivolous, and praised as a sharp and sophisticated drama. Wycherley satirizes female hypocrisy, true and false masculinity and human folly through three neatly linked plots. His racy prose dialogue creates an energetic and complex comedy of sex that combines cynicism, satire and farce.

Director John Ammerman directs, Kirsten Chervenak assistant directs, Gabi Anderson stage manages, Patrick Galletta assistant stage manages, Anne' Carole Butler and Clint Horne costume design, Jeffrey Watkins set designed and helped constructed the set, Chris Hecke and Joe Rossidivito constructed the set, Clint Horne acted as set dresser, Greg Hanthorn Lighting Designed, Sean Kelley acts as sound engineer, and Rivka Levin music directs.

The Cast is as follows:

Horner - Eric Lang

Harcourt - Sean Dale

Sparkish - Chris Hecke

Dorilant - Sean Kelley

Pinchwife - Jeffrey Watkins

Jasper Fidget - O'Neil Delapenha

Margery Pinchwife - Kaley Pharr

Alithea - Amanda Lindsey

Lady Fidget - Laura Cole

Dainty Fidget - Patty de la Garza

Mrs. Squeamish - Rivka Levin

Lucy - Anna Holland

Old Lady Squeamish - Mary Ruth Ralston

Quack - Vinnie Mascola

Boyman, Parson - Brewer Kunnemann

Pinchwife's Attendants - Anna Holland, Kirsten Chervenak

Horner's Attendant - Brewer Kunnemann

Understudies- Kati Grace Brown, Kenneth Wigley, Daryel Monson, Gracie Wallace

OUR COVID PROTOCOLS FOR PATRONS: https://www.shakespearetavern.com/news/reopening/

Pictured: Eric Lang, Kaley Pharr

Photo Credits: Daniel Parvis