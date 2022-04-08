The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Stages THE COUNTRY WIFE
The Restoration comedy runs from April 16th through May 1st.
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is set to present William Wycherley's Restoration comedy, The Country Wife from April 16th through May 1, 2022. Tickets for the production, which is directed by John Ammerman, are $15 for the General Admission preview on Thursday, April 14th, and $20 for the General Admission preview on Friday, April 15th. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30pm. Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $24-$45 depending on the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area. Ticket discounts are available. Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com.
A satirical and bawdy comedy focused on the vices and hypocrisies of Restoration London, The Country Wife has been admired as a farce, condemned as immoral or frivolous, and praised as a sharp and sophisticated drama. Wycherley satirizes female hypocrisy, true and false masculinity and human folly through three neatly linked plots. His racy prose dialogue creates an energetic and complex comedy of sex that combines cynicism, satire and farce.
Director John Ammerman directs, Kirsten Chervenak assistant directs, Gabi Anderson stage manages, Patrick Galletta assistant stage manages, Anne' Carole Butler and Clint Horne costume design, Jeffrey Watkins set designed and helped constructed the set, Chris Hecke and Joe Rossidivito constructed the set, Clint Horne acted as set dresser, Greg Hanthorn Lighting Designed, Sean Kelley acts as sound engineer, and Rivka Levin music directs.
The Cast is as follows:
Horner - Eric Lang
Harcourt - Sean Dale
Sparkish - Chris Hecke
Dorilant - Sean Kelley
Pinchwife - Jeffrey Watkins
Jasper Fidget - O'Neil Delapenha
Margery Pinchwife - Kaley Pharr
Alithea - Amanda Lindsey
Lady Fidget - Laura Cole
Dainty Fidget - Patty de la Garza
Mrs. Squeamish - Rivka Levin
Lucy - Anna Holland
Old Lady Squeamish - Mary Ruth Ralston
Quack - Vinnie Mascola
Boyman, Parson - Brewer Kunnemann
Pinchwife's Attendants - Anna Holland, Kirsten Chervenak
Horner's Attendant - Brewer Kunnemann
Understudies- Kati Grace Brown, Kenneth Wigley, Daryel Monson, Gracie Wallace
OUR COVID PROTOCOLS FOR PATRONS: https://www.shakespearetavern.com/news/reopening/
Social Media Links:
Twitter @shakespearetav
Facebook.com/ShakespeareTavern
Instagram: @Shakespearetavernplayhouse
YouTube: ShakespeareTav
TikTok: @shakespearetavern
Pictured: Eric Lang, Kaley Pharr
Photo Credits: Daniel Parvis