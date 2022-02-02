The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents their 20th anniversary production of Romeo and Juliet.

Tickets: $15 General Admission Preview Thursday February 10, 2022. $20 General Admission Preview Friday February 11, 2022.

Performances run February 12 - March 6, 2022.

In a violent and broken community, can love still exist, thrive and survive? We invite you to join us for our 20th anniversary production of William Shakespeare's tragic love story.

Cast

Juliet - Destiny Freeman

Romeo - Sariel Toribio

Mercutio - Sean Kelley

Benvolio - Sarah Beth Hester

Tybalt - Benedetto Robinson

Friar Lawrence - Kenneth Wigley

Friar John - Brooklynn Grace

Lord Capulet - O'Neil Delapenha / Nick Faircloth (shared role)

Lady Capulet - Rachel Frawley

Prince - Evan Judway

Lord Montague - Brooklynn Grace

Peter Potpan - Charlie Thomas

Paris - Adam King

Nurse - Jasmine Renee Ellis

Apothecary - Benedetto Robinson

Abraham - Sarah Hack

Gregory - Charlie Thomas

Sampson - Sean Kelley

Balthasar - Sarah Hack

Paris' Page - Rachel Frawley

Tybalt's Page - Sarah Hack

Rosaline - Sarah Hack

The Watch - Charlie Thomas, Sarah Beth Hester, Sean Kelley

Musicians - Brooklynn Grace, Evan Judway, Sean Kelley, Sarah Beth Hester

After a brawl between the rival families of Montague and Capulet, the Prince threatens with death anyone who "disturbs our streets again." Romeo, Montague's heir, masked at a Capulet dance, becomes infatuated with Capulet's daughter, Juliet. From the garden he overhears her avowal as she stands on her balcony and their love scene follows. Next afternoon Friar Lawrence marries them in secret.

When Romeo refuses to fight with Tybalt, a passionate Capulet (who is now his cousin by marriage), the gallant Mercutio takes the challenge himself. He is killed by mischance, and Romeo, enraged, kills Tybalt. In his absence the Prince banishes him; the Friar tells him to stay the night with Juliet and then wait in Mantua until recall is possible. When Juliet's father insists that she shall marry a young nobleman, Paris, and she gets no aid from either her mother or her nurse, the Friar gives her an opiate (to take on the following night) that will put her in a death-like trance for "two-and-forty hours." She will be laid in the Capulet vault; when she wakes, Romeo will be there.

Juliet is duly placed in the vault as dead, but the Friar's messenger to Mantua miscarries; hearing only of Juliet's "death", Romeo hastens to the tomb at night and is surprised by Paris whom he kills; in the vault he drinks poison he has bought from a Mantuan apothecary, and dies by Juliet's side. She wakes as the desperate Friar enters, and on seeing Romeo dead, stabs herself. The Prince and the heads of the families are roused; over the bodies of their children Capulet and Montague are reconciled.

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com