Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

The lecherous Sir John Falstaff sets his sights on the wives of Windsor, leading to a side splitting evening filled with mischief, schemes, and more!

Dec. 20, 2022  

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR. Performances January 7-29, 2023.

Stick around for a post show Q&A on Sunday January 15, 2023.

The lecherous Sir John Falstaff sets his sights on the wives of Windsor, leading to a side splitting evening filled with mischief, schemes, a buck basket, a forest full of fairies and one pair of horns.

"Sir John Falstaff, in Windsor and short of money, decides to woo both Mistress Ford and Mistress Page, prosperous citizens' wives, and sends identical letters to them. Two of Falstaff's discharged followers, Pistol and Nym, reveal this to the husbands, though only the jealous Ford takes real notice. Going to the Garter Inn, disguised as a "Master Brook," he asks Falstaff to woo Mistress Ford on his behalf and learns that the knight already has an assignation. The Wives prepare to trick Falstaff. At the same time, other complex love-matters are in progress. The French physician, Caius, in love with Anne Page, has challenged Parson Hugh Evans to a duel, simply because Evans has asked the doctor's housekeeper, Quickly, to help the foolish Abraham Slender to Anne's hand. Actually, Anne - as we have seen in Act I - is in love with Master Fenton who has already enlisted the versatile Quickly as an ally. Caius and Evans are reconciled by the Host of the Garter who has neatly prevented the duel.

Falstaff is carried from Ford's house (just as Ford arrives to search it) in a laundry-basket of dirty linen; later, as "Brook," Ford discovers what has happened and hears of a new assignation between Falstaff and Mistress Ford. This time Falstaff escapes in the clothes of a maid's aunt whom Ford, still unknowing, beats unmercifully as a witch. At length, the jest revealed to their husbands, the wives get Falstaff, disguised as the ghost of Herne the Hunter, to meet Mistress Ford in Windsor Forest at midnight. There all is settled when Falstaff is assailed by a group of Windsor children, disguised as fairies and hobgoblins. Caius and Slender are each tricked into running off with boy "fairies," thinking them to be Anne. Fenton and Anne appear, just married; and the end will be a journey home "to laugh this sport o'er by a country fire." -The Pocket Companion to Shakespeare's Plays by J C Trewin

OUR COVID PROTOCOLS FOR PATRONS: https://www.shakespearetavern.com/news/reopening/

Purchase tickets online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Springs Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Actors Express Opens 35th Anniversary Season With Acclaimed Satire Musical URINETOWN Photo
Actor's Express Opens 35th Anniversary Season With Acclaimed Satire Musical URINETOWN
Actor’s Express opens its 35th anniversary season with the critically acclaimed satire musical Urinetown, a co-production with Oglethorpe University Theatre. In the not-so-distant future, a twenty-year drought has depleted the land of water.
Comedy Veteran, Pierre, Releases Stand Up Micro-Special HALF/TRUTHS Photo
Comedy Veteran, Pierre, Releases Stand Up Micro-Special HALF/TRUTHS
Tired of being misjudged and constantly proving himself in the Black community, biracial comedian and actor, Pierre Edwards (Pierre), speaks his truth in a witty stand-up micro-special on race titled 'HALF/TRUTHS.' The thought-provoking film was released last week with the soft launch of Comedy Hype's new streaming platform.
Photos: First Look at THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE at Synchronicity Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE at Synchronicity Theatre
Get a first look at photos of Synchronicity Theatre's The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, about a vain porcelain rabbit who learns how to love. Performances run from December 24, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Actor's Express Opens 35th Anniversary Season With Acclaimed Satire Musical URINETOWNActor's Express Opens 35th Anniversary Season With Acclaimed Satire Musical URINETOWN
December 14, 2022

Actor’s Express opens its 35th anniversary season with the critically acclaimed satire musical Urinetown, a co-production with Oglethorpe University Theatre. In the not-so-distant future, a twenty-year drought has depleted the land of water.
Comedy Veteran, Pierre, Releases Stand Up Micro-Special HALF/TRUTHSComedy Veteran, Pierre, Releases Stand Up Micro-Special HALF/TRUTHS
December 14, 2022

Tired of being misjudged and constantly proving himself in the Black community, biracial comedian and actor, Pierre Edwards (Pierre), speaks his truth in a witty stand-up micro-special on race titled 'HALF/TRUTHS.' The thought-provoking film was released last week with the soft launch of Comedy Hype's new streaming platform.
Photos: First Look at THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE at Synchronicity TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE at Synchronicity Theatre
December 14, 2022

Get a first look at photos of Synchronicity Theatre's The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, about a vain porcelain rabbit who learns how to love. Performances run from December 24, 2022.
ArtsBridge Foundation to Kick Off 2023 Education Programs in JanuaryArtsBridge Foundation to Kick Off 2023 Education Programs in January
December 9, 2022

ArtsBridge Foundation is continuing its 2022-23 arts education series in the new year with masterclasses, field trips and workshop series events from January through May, with a summer session also added for August.
A TUNA CHRISTMAS Exceeds $1 Million In Sales At The SpringerA TUNA CHRISTMAS Exceeds $1 Million In Sales At The Springer
December 8, 2022

In some ways, you might call it a “little” show.  Two actors playing 21 characters, lighting-fast costume changes, simple set, few props – performed in the Springer's intimate, 300-seat theatre, The Dot.  And yet, A Tuna Christmas has proved to be so popular that people see it year after year and urge friends and family to travel long distances to see it with them.  
share