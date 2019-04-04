The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents HAMLET

The secret midnight utterings of a Kingly ghost will set events in motion that seal the tragic fate of Denmark's royal family. Witness Hamlet grapple with his mind and heart as he tries to make sense of it all. See why it is often considered the greatest tragedy of all time.

Join the cast and crew members for a lively Question and Answer session on Sunday April 28 after the show!

Accessibility and The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is handicapped accessible. Please let the box office know if you have any special needs that we should be aware of in order to make your Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse experience the very best we can. Our handicapped entrance ramp/parking is located directly behind our building. Once you turn onto Renaissance Parkway from Peachtree Street, you will turn right onto Courtland Street. The Tavern's back entrance will be immediately on your right once you clear the building on the corner and the traffic poles. The turn comes up quickly, so please drive slowly. Handicapped parking is directly in front of the ramp, behind our building.

Location: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is located at 499 Peachtree Street, NE, just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Parking: In the evening, we recommend parking in the Emory University Hospital Midtown Parking Deck located directly across the street from the front doors of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse on Peachtree Street. Regular parking price is $5.



DO NOT park on Pine Street or in the empty parking lots on Pine Street. Your car might be booted if you park in these lots.

Food and Beverage Service: The Tavern opens one hour and fifteen minutes before the performance for food and beverage service. Chef for a Night provides a British-pub-style menu for dinner. The Tavern has a beer, wine, coffee, tea, and soft drink bar that serves draft beers on tap.

Seating and Box Office: Seating is done on a "first come, first served" basis within each designated section. Table seating is limited however all seats can accommodate food and beverages. For reservations or more information, call or email The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 or boxoffice@shakespearetavern.com or order tickets on-line at www.shakespearetavern.com





