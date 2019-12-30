The American Traditions Vocal Competition to Present Season Salon Soirée Concert Featuring Jim Wann and Bill Smith

The American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) is slated to present another Seasonal Salon Soirée concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at the home of Dan Rizzo and Silvio Trioni in downtown Savannah. The concert will feature original songs and stories by singer-songwriter, composer, and Tony-nominee Jim Wann, with special guest and Savannah guitar virtuoso Bill Smith.

These soirées have featured performances by ATC artists in beautiful intimate settings in some of our area's most unique homes, further showcasing the work and skill sets of each performer while raising money for the local nonprofit organization which celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music.

Jim Wann, chief composer and leading man for Broadway's Pump Boys and Dinettes, is a music and theatre artist, whose work has been performed across the United States and around the world. Pump Boys and Dinettes ran 577 performances on Broadway, and was a Tony and Drama Desk nominee for Best Musical, an Olivier nominee for Best Musical in London's West End, awarded Canada's Dora Award for Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical in Chicago theatre history. The popular musical toured the USA, UK, Europe, South Africa, Korea, Australia and the Czech Republic. In 2014, it received a notable revival in New York for the City Center's Encores! Series. Jim's Off-Broadway and regional successes include King Mackerel & The Blues are Running: Song and Stories of the Carolina Coast, and The People vs. Mona: A Musical Mystery Screwball Comedy, co-authored by Patricia Miller.

"We are thrilled to collaborate again with Jim Wann who is such a gifted and lively performer. I am so excited for the audience to experience his talent up close and personal in this lovely, intimate setting," said ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "I encourage the Savannah community to join the ATC for this fundraiser and for our annual competition from February 17-21, 2020."

Tickets for this event cost $100 each and include the concert, drinks and appetizers. To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.americantraditionscompetition.com/tix.

The ATC celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The organization promotes these songs by producing annual vocal competitions in Savannah, Georgia, that awards in cash prizes. The ATC is committed to serving the greater Savannah community. The organization provides musical education, exposure and performances for Savannah locals of all ages. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts institution was born of the desire to foster and preserve traditions of musical expression, which have been significant in the culture of the United States, by celebrating the repertoire that represents both the art and the popular cultures of our country.

To learn more about the ATC, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.





