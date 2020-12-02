The Alliance's A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS With Terry Burrell Now Available to Stream

The Alliance's delightful holiday special, A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS, is available to view now on the Alliance's new streaming platform, Alliance Theatre Anywhere. Broadway performer Terry Burrell (Ethel; Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous) stars in this holiday celebration of all the things that give us joy - even in the most chaotic of times. Terry will take viewers on a tour of her favorite Atlanta destinations while sharing her personal stories and holiday songs in this pre-recorded streaming production.

Iconic Atlanta landmarks make an appearance in A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS including Zoo Atlanta, The Georgia Aquarium, The Varsity, Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 1st Congregational Church, the College Football Hall of Fame, National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Center for Puppetry Arts, Skyview Ferris Wheel, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Dr. Jerry Richman's Dentist Office, and The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre.

"A Very Terry Christmas is a love letter to the beautiful city of Atlanta," said Burrell. "The venues that are featured are still open to the public. Our show is a wonderful way for out of towners to experience them. There's nothing like it in many of the cities I've been privileged to work in over the years, and the best part of it all is if you're anywhere near the midtown or downtown area of Atlanta, using MARTA makes it easy and convenient for you to visit."

The creative team for this brand-new filmed theatrical production include Susan V. Booth, Director; lark hackshaw, 1st Assistant Director; Kat Conley, Scenic Designer; April Andrew Carswell, Costume Designer; Andre Allen, Lighting Designer; Chris Lane, Sound Designer & Lead Sound Mixer; Felipe Barral, Videographer; and Tyrone Jackson, Music Director.

PURCHASE INFORMATION:

The stream of A VERY TERRY CHRISTMAS is available to view on Alliance Theatre Anywhere at www.alliancetheatre.org/terrychristmas for $20.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You