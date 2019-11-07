The Alliance Theatre to Present 30th Anniversary Production of A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol, Alliance Theatre's annual holiday production, returns for its 30th season, November 16 - December 24, 2019. After two seasons at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the Alliance's production will return home to the newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre on the campus of the Woodruff Arts Center. The most heartwarming story of the season comes to life with holiday carols, stunning stage magic, and your favorite Atlanta actors. Directed by Rosemary Newcott, A Christmas Carol has become a tradition for many families around the southeast.

"The notion that kindness is a valid and valuable commodity is one that demands reinforcement in my opinion," said director Rosemary Newcott. "And no work achieves that better than this ever timely Christmas fable. I'm particularly grateful for the opportunity to again direct this beautiful production, back home on the gorgeous Coca-Cola Stage, girded by the always spectacular team of Alliance artists and staff."

Returning to the cast in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge is acclaimed Atlanta actor David de Vries. De Vries's credits include the Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast (playing Lumiere) and the national tour of Wicked (playing Dr. Dillamond). Some of his recent Alliance Theatre credits include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Shrek, and Carapace.

The Alliance is also pleased to introduce 11-year-old Karah Adams in the role of Tiny Tim - the first female actor to play the role in over a decade.

The cast is completed by Christy Baggett, Kylie Brown as Belle, Lowrey Brown as Young Scrooge, Terry Burrell as Mrs. Fezziwig/Mrs. Dilber, Lena Castro as Belinda Cratchit, Shelli Delgado as Mrs. Cratchit, Bella Fraker as Melinda Cratchit, Elijah Ghant as Wyatt Cratchit/Schoolboy #2/Turkey Lad, Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Bob Cratchit, Bart Hansard as Mr. Fezziwig/Christmas Present, Marcus Hopkins-Turner as Topper, Tess Malis Kincaid as Christmas Past/Peg, Christian Magby as Dick Wilkins, Grant Martin as Daniel Cratchit/Schoolboy #1/Ignorance, Daniel Thomas May as Fred, Eric Mendenhall as Jacob Marley, Avery Michael as Josephine Cratchit/Watkins Child/Want, Matthew Morris, George Roberts as Peter Cratchit, Daniela Santiago as Fan/Martha, and Laurie Williamson as Bess.

In A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge, an old man well-known for his miserly ways, is visited by ghosts offering him a chance at a better future - his old partner Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future - who teach him it is never too late to change. The beloved Dickens classic comes to life in this Broadway-scale production with beautiful live music.

The creative team for the Alliance's production includes Sound Designer Clay Benning, Set Designer D Martyn Bookwalter, Lighting Designer Diane Ferry Williams, Associate Lighting Designer Steven Love, Costume Designer Mariann Verheyen, Dialect Coach Elisa Carlson, Movement Consultant Jen MacQueen, and Music Director, Player & Conductor Michael Fauss. Musicians include Diedre Henson Agustin (Harp), and Butch Sievers (Percussion).

Performances are Nov. 16 - Dec. 24, 2019. Dates and times vary. See performances list below or check online at www.alliancetheatre.org/christmas for schedule.





