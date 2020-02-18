Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre Will Present MODERN MYTHS

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre (TMBT), Atlanta's new contemporary ballet company, continues their third year with dance works that showcase their versatile dance technique and storytelling abilities. In March, TMBT presents "Modern Myths", a double bill including "Under the Olive Tree" by Tara Lee and "Horizons" by Heath Gill, both resident choreographers at TMBT.

MODERN MYTHS

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre presents Modern Myths, an evening of neo-classical ballet inspired by the legends of Greek mythology, featuring the Atlanta premiere of Resident Choreographer Tara Lee's Under the Olive Tree and the indoor premiere of Resident Choreographer Heath Gill's Horizons.

An Atlanta premiere, Under the Olive Tree first premiered with New Orleans Ballet Theater in 2016. Called "stark", "striking", and "sensual" by the Miami Herald, Lee's fluid choreography both celebrates and opposes classicism, and is inspired by the divine/human duality of the Greek gods and goddesses. "It's a thrill to reinvent and develop this work with the incomparable TMBT dancers," says Lee. "We're proud to include beautiful guest artists such as Peng Yu Chen, formerly with Atlanta Ballet, and our own students from Terminus School, making it the largest cast TMBT had put on stage to date."

Horizons by Heath Gill premiered at Terminus' outdoor performance home, Serenbe, and will be uniquely adapted for a traditional indoor theater. The dance work is inspired by the tale of Icarus using Gill's signature storytelling abilities and athletic movement style. Director John Welker is "very excited to kick off TMBT's third Spring Season with these two visually and musically striking works. It will allow our world-class TMBT artists to really shine and show off in the amazing setting that KSU's Dance Theater provides."

ABOUT THE COMPANY

TMBT was founded in 2017 by five principal dance artists, formerly tenured at Atlanta Ballet, who struck out to create their own unique vision of dance. By bringing together the classical and contemporary dance forms and strengths of each of its principal artists, the company has become celebrated for the creation of daring and theatrical dance works. In 2018, Terminus School of Modern Ballet was founded to train the next generation of dance talent by combining the rigor of ballet with the creative and intuitive movement techniques of contemporary dance. For more information, visit www.terminus-serenbe.com, follow them on Instagram @terminusmbt, or like them on Facebook at www.facebook/terminusmbt.





