THE WEDDING SINGER Begins Performances Tonight at The Players Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on the popular Adam Sandler movie of the same name, "The Wedding Singer" will be presented by the Player's Guild at Sugar Hill and performed at the Eagle Theatre. Shows are April 5-14 with shows on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

"We have been having so much FUN working on 'The Wedding Singer'" Director Jaclyn Hofmann Faircloth said. "This creative team, as well as the staff at Players Guild are an absolute dream to work with. The cast is not only wildly talented but also hardworking and full of joy. The material is heartfelt, nostalgic, and hilarious."

Branden Hembree plays wannabe rock star Robbie Hart and Izzi Robles plays Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection.

Other cast members include Janae Gray, Jonathan Anderson, Harry Wendorff, Dallas Hogan, Julianna Pallottillo, Carmen Taylor and Cate Lightburn. Directed by Jaclyn Faircloth, the musical director is Amy Duffy. Choreography is by Leah Groover assisted by Lane Hall.

Tickets start at $23 and are available at the Player's Guild website - www.pgatsh.com.

The Eagle Theatre is located at 5029 W Broad St. in Sugar Hill.

In eight short years, the Players Guild has grown from a small theatre group performing for 30 people into a regional acting troupe putting on four shows a year before a packed house. Their mission is to engage the Sugar Hill community through quality theatrical entertainment for all audiences, providing opportunities for artists and patrons.