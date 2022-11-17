THE SECRET GARDEN Returns To Atlanta in Large-Scale Theatrical Concert
THE SECRET GARDEN concludes the Anderson Theatre's third season of concert musicals.
Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are teaming with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre to break holiday tradition and produce the classic musical, THE SECRET GARDEN. Featuring 25 actors and 17 musicians, this is the largest concert musical produced by these organizations in years.
"We've had a fabulous time with our holiday shows in past seasons, but our goal is to create something everyone can attend, whether you celebrate the holidays or not," says Jono Davis, artistic director of the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre.
The show resonates with several members of the creative team and cast. "I am excited for patrons to see THE SECRET GARDEN because I love that a story that started out as a children's book is filled with themes that are relevant for everyone," says Kayla Furie who plays Mary, the show's protagonist. "There are messages of hope, healing and change throughout the show. The audience will learn that the characters, like the garden, when surrounded with love and people who have faith in them, are able to heal, change and bloom. Of course, the belief in a little bit of magic never hurts, either! I think the holiday season is the perfect time to remind everyone of the power we all have within ourselves to love, heal and bring change!"
This production brings together an array of performers, from Broadway to newcomers. Russell Scott, who plays Mary's close friend Dickon, adds, "I am excited for patrons to see this concert because it features some of Atlanta's best kept secrets. The talent in this cast is out of this world, and I can't wait to get this show on its feet." Max Walls, who recently starred in CAROLINE, OR CHANGE at the Anderson Theatre, plays Colin Craven. "This musical is special to me because of the strong young characters. Both Mary and Colin have been through so much - I love how they learn and grow together, and how they find happiness when they let go of some of the pain of the past. I feel so lucky to get to play this role - I am looking forward to the challenge, and can't wait to share the story with our audiences!"
THE SECRET GARDEN concludes the Anderson Theatre's third season of concert musicals. Each year, the goal is to provide Atlanta with limited engagements of rarely produced musicals in the form of staged concerts. They'll return in January with Stephen Sondheim's ASSASSINS. The Atlanta Lyric Theatre will also return to the stage with their full musical productions in February.
THE SECRET GARDEN stars Kayla Furie as Mary, Russell Scott as Dickon, and Max Walls as Colin. The cast is filled with Atlanta favorites: Kristine Reese*, Janine Ayn, Jeff McKerley*, Kendra Johnson, Robert Wayne, Golbanoo Setayesh, Daniel Burns, Terry Henry, Kathleen McManus, Lamont J. Hill, Brian Wittenberg, Stephan JoQuan Wilson, James Turner, Jill Hames-Graham, Luis R. Hernandez, Chelcy Cutwright, Mercy Mondt, Connor P. Maguire, Eden Mew, Noah Thigpen, Ian Thigpen, and Hensley Ivy. The band consists of Devin Porter, John-Michael D'Haviland, Imani Quiñones, Noah Minch, Ryan Greer, Ben Farrow, Jude Marier, Tramaine Jones, Gamela Zaki, Dajon Carter, Jair Griffin, Josh Farmer, Craig Wohlschlager, Carolyn Johnson, and Kathryn Mullinax. This concert-staging is directed by Heidi McKerley, music directed and conducted by Holt McCarley, assistant music directed by Imani Quiñones, production managed by Bobby Johnston, stage managed by Jackie Lenz, assistant stage managed by Savannah Rootes, costumes designed by Cole Spivia, properties by Mary Nye Bennett and Stephanie Polhemus, lighting designed by Michael Carver, and sound designed by Daniel Pope.
THE SECRET GARDEN
December 17 & 18
Information and tickets: https://www.andersontheatre.org/secretgarden
