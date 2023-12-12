Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Dec. 12, 2023

THE LITTLE PRICE Extends Run At Synchronicity Theatre

Synchronicity Theatre has announced the extended run of its enchanting production of "The Little Prince" now playing through December 30, 2023. This timeless classic will continue to transport audiences of all ages to a whimsical world of imagination and wonder.

"The Little Prince," adapted for the stage by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's cherished tale, promises to be a holiday treat for families and friends alike.

Synchronicity Theatre remains committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees. Stringent health and safety protocols are in place to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for our valued audience members.

Join us this holiday season for an unforgettable journey filled with imagination, friendship, and life lessons with "The Little Prince." Don't miss the chance to witness this extraordinary production's extended run!

For more information, including specific showtimes and ticket prices, please visit Synchronicity Theatre's website or contact our box office at 404.484.8636

Synchronicity Theatre is a prominent professional theatre company based in Atlanta, GA, dedicated to producing engaging and transformative theatre experiences. With a focus on inclusivity and diversity in the arts, Synchronicity Theatre has been serving the Atlanta community for 26 years.


