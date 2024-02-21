THE GULF Comes to Out Front Theatre Company Next Month

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's only LGBTQIA+ professional theatre company - is continuing their acclaimed eighth season with the Georgia Premiere of THE GULF, by Audrey Cefaly, running March 14-30, 2024.

The divide between Kendra and Betty mimics the very world that devours them: a vast and polarizing abyss. On a quiet summer evening, somewhere down in the Alabama Delta, Kendra and Betty troll the flats looking for redfish. After Betty begins diagnosing Kendra's dead-end life with career picks from What Color is Your Parachute, their routine fishing excursion takes a violent turn.

For playwright Audrey Cefaly, bringing The Gulf to Atlanta is a milestone. "I'm incredibly excited for the Georgia premiere of The Gulf. It's a challenging story for a fearless theater, and Out Front has faced it head on. The world needs stories like this."

The Gulf is directed by K. Parker, who was last seen on Out Front's stage in their 2022 production of All the Natalie Portmans. "The Gulf is a beautiful piece that puts us right on the emotional waters of Kendra and Betty's relationship," she shared. "The playwright Audrey Cefaly talks a lot about what she calls 'the ache' and I am fascinated by the aches that occupy these characters. Along with the delicious nuances we get to explore with these lovers, I'm excited to work on a play with such a non-traditional setting, as this play takes place entirely on the water. Join us aboard starting March 14th and stick around for a while."

The cast consists of Daryl Lisa Fazio and Jamie Goss, portraying Kendra and Betty, respectively. Shannon Murphy will serve as the understudy for both roles.

The creative team is led by K. Parker as Director. She is joined by Tamiea Anderson (Production Stage Manager), Bea Czogalla (Lighting Designer), Alison Hergen (Costume Designer), Sof Delgado (Scenic Designer), Kait Rivas (Sound Designer), Dalyla Nicole (Dramaturg), and Mandy Mitchell (Intimacy/Fight Choreographer).

Performances run March 14-30, with shows on Thursdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. A special Industry Night performance will also be staged on Monday, February 12 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for children under 13, $20 for students and seniors, and $25 for adults. Out Front Theatre Company is located at 999 Brady Ave., Ste. 10, Atlanta, Georgia 30318. For tickets and more information please visit www.OutFrontTheatre.com