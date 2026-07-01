ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE to Lead Out Front Theatre's 2026-27 Season

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Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company, has revealed its 2026/27 season lineup, including several regional premieres of musicals and plays.

Out Front's 2026-27 season will open with the Atlanta premiere of the Tony Award-nominated musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, based on the music performed and recorded by Britney Spears with book by Jon Hartmere. Powered by the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Once Upon A One More Time turns our favorite fairytales upside down with a fabulous twist! When a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels (and a very cute, gay prince) embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine “happily ever after.” Once Upon A One More Time weaves together 23 of Britney Spears' smash singles—like “Crazy,” “Oops!…I Did It Again,” “Circus,” “Lucky,” and “Toxic". ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME will run October 22 - November 7, 2026.

Hot off the heels of their wildly successful MAMMA DEAREST! HERE WE JOAN AGAIN,, Out Front will present another world premiere of a new festive romp, LIZA'S CHRISTMAZ WITH A Z: A GAY FANTASIA ON HOLIDAY THEMES by Blake Fountain. Start spreading the news: Liza's back for the holidays! It's the early 1970s, and there's a snow storm that has New York City frozen in its tracks. Everyone's favorite chaotic EGOT winner finds herself in one of the city's iconic gay bathhouses where Bette Midler and Barry Manilow are bringing some much needed holiday cheer to the patrons - including Truman Capote?! Madcap shenanigans, a lot of sequin (HALSTON!) and a visit from the Jolly man in red himself will leave heads spinning and hearts full. From the writer of Mamma Dearest: Here We Joan Again! comes your newest favoritest holiday show. LIZA'S CHRISTMAZ WITH A Z will run December 3 - 19, 2026.

Kicking off 2027 will be the Georgia Premiere of the sapphic farce LIPSTICK by Lane Michael Stanley. Buckle up for a wacky, breakneck farce with a rotating door of queer characters and seemingly endless sex toys. Balancing tongue-in-cheek wit with slamming-door silliness, Lipstick is a silly, sweet farce with a heart of gold. Anna has invited Kelly over for dinner, but is it a date? Or just hanging out? How could Anna know?! Is Kelly even gay?! Kelly wears earrings AND boots! Just in case that wasn't confusing enough, a cavalcade of visitors crashes their evening - an ex-girlfriend, a nebby bestie, a handyman, a mom, and a parade of potential suitors. Hijinks, of course, ensue, in this play-shaped love letter to the queer community. LIPSTICK will run January 28 - February 13, 2027.

Out Front will then present the Southeastern Premiere of PURE GLITTER by Douglas Lyons. At Stan and Tony's 10th anniversary surprise party, old friends and new flames collide in a whirlwind of revelations, shade, and musical theater debates. This comedy dives into the lives of six unforgettable gay men—each with their own flair, flaws, and fabulousness. Stan, the curator in crisis, hosts a night meant to celebrate love, but the arrival of flamboyant Rance, nervous Blair, chill Dwight, wise-beyond-his-years Niko, and mediator Tony sparks a cascade of unexpected drama. As secrets unravel—breakups, betrayals, and hidden truths—the group confronts love, loss, and the courage to be honest. With sharp wit, iconic diva references, and a dance-filled finale, this play sparkles with humor and heart, reminding us that even when life shatters, friendship is the glue that holds us together. PURE GLITTER will run March 11 - 27, 2027.

Finally, from the creators of the smash-hit TITANIQUE, closing out their 2026-27 season will be the Southeastern Premiere of THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE, with book Marla Mindelle & Jonathan Parks-Ramage and music & lyrics by Marla Mindelle & Philip Drennen. Help! Stacey's fallen into a musical and she can't get out. Last night, she got a little bit blackout drunk. This morning, she woke up in some b*tch ass Music Man world where everybody keeps bursting into song & dance, and where gay still just means happy. Maybe it's a dream. Maybe it's an allergic reaction to her birth control. Or maybe it's Maybelline (don't sue us! sponsor us? we'll talk later). But if Stacey's truly trapped inside a Golden Age musical, there's only one way out: sing out! Or find the stage door. Whatever gets the most applause. THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE will run April 29 - May 15, 2027.

2026 – 2027 Season

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (Atlanta Premiere)

October 22 - November 7, 2026

Based on the music performed and recorded by Britney Spears

Book by Jon Hartmere

Powered by the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop, Once Upon A One More Time turns our favorite fairytales upside down with a fabulous twist! When a fairy godmother goes rogue and plops copies of The Feminine Mystique in the laps of classic heroines, the damsels (and a very cute, gay prince) embark on a quest to rewrite their stories and redefine “happily ever after.” Once Upon A One More Time weaves 23 of Britney Spears' smash singles—like “Crazy,” “Oops!…I Did It Again,” “Circus,” “Lucky,” and “Toxic”—into “a big, modern, musical dance party, with Britney's beating heart at its core.” (ABC News)

LIZA'S CHRISTMAZ WITH A Z: A GAY FANTASIA ON HOLIDAY THEMES (World Premiere)

December 3 - 19, 2026

By Blake Fountain

Start spreading the news: Liza's back for the holidays! It's the early 1970s, and there's a snow storm that has New York City frozen in its tracks. Everyone's favorite chaotic EGOT winner finds herself in one of the city's iconic gay bathhouses where Bette Midler and Barry Manilow are bringing some much needed holiday cheer to the patrons - including Truman Capote?! Madcap shenanigans, a lot of sequin (HALSTON!) and a visit from the Jolly man in red himself will leave heads spinning and hearts full. Will Bottom the elf have his Christmas wish fulfilled? Will Bette and Barry keep the Yuletide gay? Will Liza slow down, and keep her Fosse neck from bobbing long enough to save the gay day? From the writer of Mamma Dearest: Here We Joan Again! comes your newest favoritest holiday show.

LIPSTICK (Georgia Premiere)

January 28 - February 13, 2027

By Lane Michael Stanley

Buckle up for a wacky, breakneck farce with a rotating door of queer characters and seemingly endless sex toys. Balancing tongue-in-cheek wit with slamming-door silliness, Lipstick is a silly, sweet farce with a heart of gold. Anna has invited Kelly over for dinner, but is it a date? Or just hanging out? How could Anna know?! Is Kelly even gay?! Kelly wears earrings AND boots! Just in case that wasn't confusing enough, a cavalcade of visitors crashes their evening - an ex-girlfriend, a nebby bestie, a handyman, a mom, and a parade of potential suitors. Hijinks, of course, ensue, in this play-shaped love letter to the queer community.

PURE GLITTER (Southeastern Premiere)

By Douglas Lyons

At Stan and Tony's 10th anniversary surprise party, old friends and new flames collide in a whirlwind of revelations, shade, and musical theater debates. This comedy dives into the lives of six unforgettable gay men—each with their own flair, flaws, and fabulousness. Stan, the curator in crisis, hosts a night meant to celebrate love, but the arrival of flamboyant Rance, nervous Blair, chill Dwight, wise-beyond-his-years Niko, and mediator Tony sparks a cascade of unexpected drama. As secrets unravel—breakups, betrayals, and hidden truths—the group confronts love, loss, and the courage to be honest. With sharp wit, iconic diva references, and a dance-filled finale, this play sparkles with humor and heart, reminding us that even when life shatters, friendship is the glue that holds us together.

THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE (Southeastern Premiere)

April 29 - May 15, 2027

Book by Marla Mindelle & Jonathan Parks-Ramage

Music & Lyrics by Marla Mindelle & Philip Drennen

Help! Stacey's fallen into a musical and she can't get out. Last night, she got a little bit blackout drunk. This morning, she woke up in some b*tch ass Music Man world where everybody keeps bursting into song & dance, and where gay still just means happy. Maybe it's a dream. Maybe it's an allergic reaction to her birth control. Or maybe it's Maybelline (don't sue us! sponsor us? we'll talk later). But if Stacey's truly trapped inside a Golden Age musical, there's only one way out: sing out! Or find the stage door. Whatever gets the most applause.

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