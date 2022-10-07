THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Come to Savannah This Month

On October 21st and 22nd, Savannah Repertory Theatre in collaboration with the Savannah Performance Alliance are bringing The 24 Hour Plays to Savannah. Friday October 21st members from all over the Savannah performance community will come together to write, direct, rehearse and perform 6 original plays in 24 hours. The event will culminate at 8pm on the 22nd with performances of all 6 plays at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street. The performances are completely free and open to the public but we do recommend making a reservation as the Ben Tucker Theater is limited in seating. Tickets are available through the Savannah Rep website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201631®id=69&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.savannahrep.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The 24 Hour Plays® (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Through our radically-present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships.

The 24 Hour Plays: Savannah is lead by Ken Neil Hailey as Project Producer alongside Chris Bass who is Executive Director of the Savannah Performance Alliance with much help from Ryan McCurdy the Executive Artistic Director of Savannah Rep, Jennifer Bishop the Managing Director of Savannah Rep, Stephen Plunk the 2022 Board Chair of Savannah Rep, and Tyler Gray the 2022 Board Vice-Chair of Savannah Rep. Savannah Rep is South Georgia's flagship regional theatre, an Equity company, and a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

There will be no COVID-19 vaccine, testing, or masking protocols in place for audience members but masking is welcomed during the performance.