Synchronicity Theatre to Present THE LITTLE PRINCE This Holiday Season

Synchronicity Theatre will present its enchanting production of "The Little Prince," which will run from December 8 to 24, 2023. Directed by Lauren Morris, with music direction by LeRell Ross and choreography by Dawn Axam, this timeless classic will transport audiences of all ages to a whimsical world of imagination and wonder.

"The Little Prince" is a heartwarming tale written by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and adapted for the stage by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar. This new Synchronicity Family Series production features humor, beautiful music, puppets, creative staging, and powerful themes of friendship and connection. With design elements inspired by 1980's Jim Henson, David Bowie, and the genius of local designer and maker Ryan Bradburn, this production promises to be a perfect holiday treat for families and friends.

The cast includes Ash Anderson as the Prince, and Matt Baum as the Aviator; with Bridget McCarthy, Alejandra Ruiz, and Tyshawn Gooden. Swings include Bryan Montemayor and Anna Snider. Designers include Elisabeth Cooper, Courtney Loner, Gamble, and Savannah Cobb.

Synchronicity Theatre has something special for every audience member:

PJs & Play - Every Friday: Synchronicity Theatre brings you "PJs & Play" every Friday during the run of "The Little Prince." Audience members are encouraged to wear their coziest pajamas to the show. It's a delightful way to make the experience even more magical for the little ones (adult participation welcome & encouraged).

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays: Every Sunday at 5:30 PM, Synchronicity Theatre opens its doors to everyone with a "Pay-What-You-Can" performance. This initiative is aimed at making the arts accessible to all, ensuring that everyone in the community has the opportunity to enjoy this extraordinary production.

Also, throughout the run Synchronicity's Education Department will offer special events like readings from the classic book, and crafts in the lobby before and after the show.

"The Little Prince" tells the story of a young prince who embarks on a journey through the cosmos, meeting peculiar characters and learning valuable life lessons along the way. This production will feature an outstanding cast and a creative team dedicated to bringing this beloved tale to life on stage.

Synchronicity Theatre is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all patrons. We have implemented health and safety measures in accordance with current guidelines to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for our audience members.

Don't miss the chance to be a part of this heartwarming holiday tradition with your loved ones. Secure your tickets now to witness the magic of "The Little Prince" at Synchronicity Theatre from December 8 to 24, 2023.

Performance Details:

Dates: December 8 - 24, 2023

Friday 7 p.m.*

Saturday 1 p.m. + 4:30 p.m.

Sunday 2 p.m. + 5:30 p.m.*

Additional holiday week performances: 2 p.m. 12/19, 12/20, 12/21 and 11 a.m. 12/24

Fridays: "PJs & Play"

Sundays at 5:30 PM: Pay-What-You-Can

Location: Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree Street | Atlanta, GA 30309

Tickets: Available at Click Here

For more information, including ticket prices, showtimes, and other details, please visit Synchronicity Theatre's website or contact our box office at (404) 484-8636.

About Synchronicity Theatre

Synchronicity Theatre is a professional theatre company located in Atlanta, GA. With a focus on producing engaging, thought-provoking, and transformative theater experiences, Synchronicity Theatre has been serving the Atlanta community for 26 years. Our mission is to empower artists and engage audiences with the creation and production of bold, intimate, and untraditional new work. We are committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity in the arts.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford