Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Synchronicity Theatre to Present THE LITTLE PRINCE This Holiday Season

The production is running from December 8-24, 2023.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Loca Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACK Photo 3 THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates
Kennesaw State Bailey School Of Music To Present Holiday Concert in December Photo 4 Kennesaw State Bailey School Of Music To Present Holiday Concert in December

Synchronicity Theatre to Present THE LITTLE PRINCE This Holiday Season

Synchronicity Theatre will present its enchanting production of "The Little Prince," which will run from December 8 to 24, 2023. Directed by Lauren Morris, with music direction by LeRell Ross and choreography by Dawn Axam, this timeless classic will transport audiences of all ages to a whimsical world of imagination and wonder.

"The Little Prince" is a heartwarming tale written by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and adapted for the stage by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar. This new Synchronicity Family Series production features humor, beautiful music, puppets, creative staging, and powerful themes of friendship and connection.  With design elements inspired by 1980's Jim Henson, David Bowie, and the genius of local designer and maker Ryan Bradburn, this production promises to be a perfect holiday treat for families and friends.

The cast includes Ash Anderson as the Prince, and Matt Baum as the Aviator; with Bridget McCarthy, Alejandra Ruiz, and Tyshawn Gooden. Swings include Bryan Montemayor and Anna Snider. Designers include Elisabeth Cooper, Courtney Loner, Gamble, and Savannah Cobb.

Synchronicity Theatre has something special for every audience member:

PJs & Play - Every Friday: Synchronicity Theatre brings you "PJs & Play" every Friday during the run of "The Little Prince." Audience members are encouraged to wear their coziest pajamas to the show. It's a delightful way to make the experience even more magical for the little ones (adult participation welcome & encouraged).

Pay-What-You-Can Sundays: Every Sunday at 5:30 PM, Synchronicity Theatre opens its doors to everyone with a "Pay-What-You-Can" performance. This initiative is aimed at making the arts accessible to all, ensuring that everyone in the community has the opportunity to enjoy this extraordinary production.

Also, throughout the run Synchronicity's Education Department will offer special events like readings from the classic book, and crafts in the lobby before and after the show.

"The Little Prince" tells the story of a young prince who embarks on a journey through the cosmos, meeting peculiar characters and learning valuable life lessons along the way. This production will feature an outstanding cast and a creative team dedicated to bringing this beloved tale to life on stage.

Synchronicity Theatre is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for all patrons. We have implemented health and safety measures in accordance with current guidelines to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for our audience members.

Don't miss the chance to be a part of this heartwarming holiday tradition with your loved ones. Secure your tickets now to witness the magic of "The Little Prince" at Synchronicity Theatre from December 8 to 24, 2023.

Performance Details:

Dates: December 8 - 24, 2023

Friday 7 p.m.*

Saturday 1 p.m. + 4:30 p.m.

Sunday 2 p.m. + 5:30 p.m.*

 

Additional holiday week performances: 2 p.m. 12/19, 12/20, 12/21 and 11 a.m. 12/24

Fridays: "PJs & Play"

Sundays at 5:30 PM: Pay-What-You-Can

Location: Synchronicity Theatre, 1545 Peachtree Street | Atlanta, GA 30309

Tickets: Available at Click Here

For more information, including ticket prices, showtimes, and other details, please visit Synchronicity Theatre's website or contact our box office at (404) 484-8636.

About Synchronicity Theatre

Synchronicity Theatre is a professional theatre company located in Atlanta, GA. With a focus on producing engaging, thought-provoking, and transformative theater experiences, Synchronicity Theatre has been serving the Atlanta community for 26 years. Our mission is to empower artists and engage audiences with the creation and production of bold, intimate, and untraditional new work. We are committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity in the arts.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Loca Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
ELF THE MUSICAL to Open at The Springer This Holiday Season Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL to Open at The Springer This Holiday Season

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by spending the holiday season at the Springer this year! Learn how to purchase tickets.

3
IRVING BERLINS WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens at City Springs Theatre Company in December Photo
IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS Opens at City Springs Theatre Company in December

This December, City Springs Theatre Company (CSTC) brings the nostalgic, Broadway spectacular Irving Berlin's White Christmas to Atlanta-area audiences, with additional performances already in place to meet the demand for this holiday classic.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Loca Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL in New Trailer Video
Get a First Look at Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL in New Trailer
Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Opera's RIGOLETTO Video
Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Opera's RIGOLETTO
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
An Actor's Carol: One Clown's Dickensian Marathon Toward Redemption in Atlanta An Actor's Carol: One Clown's Dickensian Marathon Toward Redemption
Gainesville Theatre Alliance (12/01-12/03)PHOTOS
Christmas with Cantus in Atlanta Christmas with Cantus
Spivey Hall (12/03-12/03)
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Atlanta It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Stage Door Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Rialto Center’s 26th Annual Holiday Gala in Atlanta Rialto Center’s 26th Annual Holiday Gala
Rialto Center for the Arts (12/13-12/13)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Atlanta Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Grand Opera House (5/29-5/30)
Laughter on the 23rd Floor in Atlanta Laughter on the 23rd Floor
Onstage Atlanta (4/26-5/19)
Cabaret in Atlanta Cabaret
Actor's Express (7/25-8/25)
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig in Atlanta Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig
Merely Players Presents (2/23-3/10)
Hamilton (Philip Company) in Atlanta Hamilton (Philip Company)
Fox Theatre (1/30-2/25)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Atlanta Annie (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (12/05-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You