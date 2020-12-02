Synchronicity Theatre To Partner With HANDS IN! On American Sign Language-Interpreted Performances

For three upcoming productions in the 2020-2021 season, Synchronicity Theatre will be partnering with Hands In!, an organization based in Athens, GA that produces and interprets original artistic works in American Sign Language (ASL).

All "On the Screen" ticket holders for A Year With Frog and Toad (Dec 11-Jan 3), Mirandy and Brother Wind (Jan 29-Feb 21), and The Bluest Eye (June 7-27) will be receiving links to two versions of the performance - one with interpreters and one without - in their ticket confirmations.

Hands In! connects communities by promoting accessibility in the arts and produces workshops, classes, and community events. Using two artistically-trained interpreters for each show, American Sign Language will be used to sign dialogue and to echo the emotions in the words and songs. There will always be two interpreters on screen at the same time, and they will be playing the different characters, along with the actors.

The production will be recorded and shot with up to four cameras spread throughout the theatre. Felipe Barral of IGNI Productions and Amanda Sachtleben will record the interpreters in a live performance, with possible pick-ups, then in post-production create windows that show the interpreters in a "one picture format," interpreting the performance simultaneously.

During filming, the interpreters will be unmasked and socially distanced, or they will be wearing clear plastic masks that do not disrupt interpretation. Everyone involved will adhere to Synchronicity Theatre's COVID-19 safety protocols.

For more information on this partnership, or to purchase $10 "On the Screen" tickets, please visit synchrotheatre.com.

