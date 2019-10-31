Synchronicity Theatre Is Set To Produce ELLA ENCHANTED

Synchronicity Theatre will ring in the holiday season with the family musical adaptation of the popular young adult novel, Ella Enchanted. For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

The story, adapted by Karen Zacarias from the Newbery Award-Winning book by Gail Carson Levine, is a retelling of Cinderella, featuring various mythical creatures including fairies, elves, ogres, gnomes, and giants, and explores what it means to find your voice and decide your own fate.

At birth, Ella is inadvertently cursed by a young fairy named Lucinda, who bestows on her the "gift" of obedience. Anything anyone tells her to do, Ella must obey. When her beloved mother dies, Ella sets out on a quest to free herself from the curse. Gail Carson Levine's examination of traditional female roles in fairytales "takes some satisfying twists and turns from the original" formula. Ella is a "strong and intelligent role model who takes matters into her own hands." (Common Sense Media)

Ella Enchanted is directed by Jenna Tamisiea, and will feature music direction and sound design by Amanda Wansa-Morgan (with Jeremiah Davison) and choreography by Kari Twyman. The cast includes Atlanta-based actors L'Oréal Roaché as Ella, a Kennesaw State University student starring in her first professional role, Alex Harding as Prince Char, also from Kennesaw State University in his first starring role, Marcie Millard as Mother, Robert Hindsman as Sir Peter, Amy Reynolds as Lucinda, Meg Harkins as Hattie, and Alexandria Joy as Olive. The ensemble will also be playing multiple roles.

Every Friday is PJs & Play! Kids are invited to wear pajamas and enjoy milk and cookies while watching the show. For this production, Widdi Turner of No Big Whoop Bakery will be selling her "delectable" whoopie pies. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Synchronicity Theatre.

Synchronicity Theatre will also partner with Decatur's Little Shop of Stories to sell copies of Ella Enchanted available for Atlanta's little readers.

Show times for Ella Enchanted are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown Atlanta's Peachtree Pointe complex. Single ticket prices range from $21-31 for adults and $16-26 for children ages 3-12, and are available online at synchrotheatre.com.

Children two and under are free. School group tickets are $8-10 for weekday matinees. Group rates are also available. Groups of 10+ get a discount. Please contact Sarah Kelley at sarah@synchrotheatre.com or 404-484-8636 for detailed information.





