Synchronicity Theatre Announces Opening of New Administrative Space in Midtown, Atlanta

On June 17, 2019, Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre will open the Synchronicity Annex, a new office and rehearsal space in Midtown, Atlanta. The location at 1586 Piedmont Street NE, at the corner of Piedmont Avenue NE and Monroe Drive, across from the Ansley Mall, will primarily function as a rehearsal, new play development and class venue, in addition to housing the Company's administrative offices.

Synchronicity Theatre, at One Peachtree Pointe at 1545 Peachtree Street NE, will remain the main performance venue, where the Company will perform its main stage productions, as well as provide a rental venue for independent film, dance, theatre and other projects.

The new space will allow the Company to expand its ability to offer more classes for its Playmaking for Kids and Playmaking for Girls programs, as well as the potential to expand professional development workshops for actors. The new location will have a dedicated rehearsal space in close proximity to the administrative offices, with ADA-compliant bathrooms, free parking, amenities for artists, and easy access to the main performance venue on Peachtree Street. The space will also elevate the experiences of actors and production teams working on Synchronicity shows, and provide a central location to carry out the essential tasks of running a professional theatre company.

Over time, the Synchronicity Annex will house new play development workshops, rehearsals, and readings for its bi-annual SheWRITES New Play Festival, and the Stripped Bare Arts Incubator Project. This expansion of new play development and education programs will help Synchronicity raise earned revenue and visibility, and introduce arts-adventurous Atlantans to the Company's work. The Synchronicity Annex will also have a small number of partner organizations that will use the space for rehearsals, events, or other projects.

Working in partnership with Allison Lanier Jones and Insight Design Interiors, Inc., a Midtown commercial interior design firm, and Selig Enterprises, a family-owned and operated real estate company, the staff of Synchronicity have spent the spring of 2019 building-out the Annex into a rehearsal space and office suite. The storefront, formerly Ansley Antiques, is being divided into two-thirds, with offices in one-third of the building, and a large open rehearsal space facing Piedmont Street.

In February 2019, the Company launched a two-year capital campaign to raise $219,000 to go toward the space. To date, $163,850 has been raised, which is 75% of the goal. $28,500 has been contributed as in-kind donations.

Office hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Administrative Office phone number will remain 404.974.3291. The Box Office phone number will remain 404.484.8636. The new address will be 1586 Piedmont Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30324.

Synchronicity Theatre produces smart, gutsy, bold theatre that sparks community connections and uplifts the voices of women and girls. Synchronicity supports women artists, forges long-term and effective community partnerships and develops new work. Synchronicity reaches nearly 14,000 patrons a year through its season of plays for adults (Bold Voices) and families (Family Series); community outreach; educational programming, including Playmaking for Kids (PFK) and the award-winning Playmaking for Girls (PFG) program. An intimate theatre in the heart of midtown at Peachtree Pointe became Synchronicity's performance venue in the summer of 2014.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories