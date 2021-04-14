Summer Camp Highlights: City Springs Theatre, Alliance Theatre, and GA Ensemble Offer Theatre Camps for All Ages

Photo Courtesy of City Springs Theatre

Summer is looking pretty bright this year. And we're not even talking about the reemergence of the reliable Georgia summer sun. We're talking about the real patrons in the stadium seats. We're talking about live summer concerts with our favorite sweaty koozies. And we're talking about the highly anticipated return of another fun summer staple: theatre camp! That's right. Many of the Atlanta theatres have great live-and-in-person summer camps lined up, and we've rounded up the details on a few of the camps we're most excited about. ___________________________________________________________

City Springs Theatre

City Springs Theatre is ready to get back to the business of live-and-in-person theatrical training for youth with a full calendar of in-person summer theatre programs for all school-aged children, elementary to high school.

Their Next Gen Broadway programs are musical theatre intensives that allow young performers to work to become "#triplethreats" with activities in singing, dancing, and acting. There's no experience necessary, and the four-day camps will end with a LIVE final performance in the Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

In addition, their Musical Theatre Dance Intensive sessions for middle schoolers and high schoolers are sure to delight young dancers as they learn choreography from faculty who have been trained by Broadway greats like Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, and many others. The week-long intensives will include musical theatre choreography, morning ballet and conditioning classes, and across the floor technique. Preferred levels of technical training vary by offering.

And STOP THE MUSIC! In addition to the Next Gen and Dance Intensive programs, City Springs Theatre will also offer an exciting by-audition opportunity for middle and high schoolers as they prepare to mount productions of FAME JR. and FAME: THE MUSICAL. Auditions will be held for high schoolers on April 17 and April 24 and for middle schoolers on May 15. There's also a by-interview tech-track program that will build a production team for FAME: THE MUSICAL.

City Springs Theatre's in-person summer programs range in price from $150 - $900 and cover a wide range of summer dates. Click here for more information and to register for a City Springs camp.

Alliance Theatre

Alliance Theatre has a robust catalogue of camp offerings this year to serve children as young as five years old all the way up through the high school grades.

Campers in every age group can explore the world of acting while connecting with other like-minded youth as they work on daily activities that will culminate in streamed performances for family and friends to enjoy.

This year, many of the camps are themed around literary favorites. Elementary children will work with literary originals like Maya Lawrence's picture books including "Do You Love the Dark?" and "No Fear Here!" Middle schoolers will have the chance to create new musical theatre works in the mystery, science fiction, and fantasy genres. High school musical theatre students will reimagine Thoreau's "Walden" with the music of Cat Stevens.

And fear not. If acting isn't your budding artist's favorite element of theatre, there are plenty of other offerings to satisfy interests in other aspects of theatrical craft, including design and tech workshops, film workshops, and playwriting projects that can bring new challenges.

Alliance Theatre also has virtual sessions for campers who are unable to return to in-person learning at this time.

Alliance Theatre's sessions range in price from $225-$425 and have multiple in-person locations to serve campers. Click here for more information and to register.

Georgia Ensemble Theatre

Georgia Ensemble Theatre is getting back into the summer theatre education game with an exciting and diverse calendar of summer camp offerings.

Rising 2nd graders through high school-aged students can enjoy an introduction to the craft of acting with The Ultimate Acting Boot Camp, a camp that will provide participants with a wide range of skill-based classes. Each one-week session will culminate in a final showcase that will allow students the opportunity to perform for family and friends.

GET's summer camps also include a popular session for 6th-12th graders that focuses on sketch comedy and improvisation. During this week-long session, students will learn both long and short-form improv games, movement, and sketch comedy writing.

Elementary-aged students will enjoy Theatre Arts Explosion: STORIES ALIVE!!!, a camp session that focuses on exploring popular stories through, music, movement, story-drama, and art.

Another fun camp offering for rising 2nd graders through high school-aged students is TRIPLE THREAT: ACT, DANCE, SING! MOVIE MUSICALS! This camp session will focus on movie musicals, and will include a dance/choreography class and song component in the voice.

Georgia Ensemble's unique and crowd-favorite Mash-Up Madness camp is also back with the signature combination of sketch comedy, original musical creation, and parody training.

For returning GET students, there's a special performance camp that will culminate in a public performance of MATILDA JR. The Performance Camp is strictly reserved for experienced students who have completed the GET Ultimate Acting Bootcamp, Triple Threat or a previous GET school-year class.

GET camp prices range from $250 - $675 with camps throughout the summer. Click here for more information and to register.