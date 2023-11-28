Submissions Open for The Inaugural Off Broad Street Short Play Festival

Play submission call for all aspiring and established playwrights!

GATHER BY THE GHOST LIGHT and LE CHAT NOIR THEATRE are collaborating to bring Augusta, GA its first ever International Short Play Festival! Eight total plays will be selected from submissions around the World for performances in April 2024 as part of the Inaugural Off Broad Street Short Play Festival!

Gather by the Ghost Light is a CSRA theatre production company and is part of the Broadway Podcast Network with a worldwide reach. The main focus of GBTGL is to increase public knowledge of emerging writers and actors by giving them a platform for their works to reach a wider audience.

Le Chat Noir Theatre, located off broad street in downtown Augusta, GA, is an intimate 100 seat theatre with attached lobby and full service bar. Like it's namesake, Le Chat Noir exists to produce and present entertainment to the CSRA that was previously not being offered.

PLAY SUBMISSION GUIDELINES: (please read carefully)

- Open to stage play submissions worldwide from playwrights ages 18 and older

- ONE submission per playwright

- 15 pages or less

- No monologues or one-person plays

- No musicals

- Submitted scripts should have NO author information on them (Blind copies)

- All styles and genres, including adult language and situations, are allowed.

- Produced scripts are okay but no published scripts

- Playwrights of selected scripts will be notified in early February

- THERE IS NO SUBMISSION FEE!

SELECTED SCRIPTS:

- Selected plays will receive Five performances in the OBS Short Play Fest in April 2024

- Selected playwrights will each receive $150

- Publication in the inaugural Gather by the Ghost Light OBS Short Play Fest Anthology

- All scripts submitted will be considered for audio production in Season 5 of the Gather by the Ghost Light podcast whether you are selected for the OBS short play fest or not.

Send scripts to submissions@gatherbytheghostlight.com

Deadline: Entries must be submitted by December 31, 2023.

For more information, please visit https://www.gatherbytheghostlight.com/