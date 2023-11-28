Student Rush And Lucky Seat Tickets Available For ANNIE At Fox Theatre

ANNIE will offer exclusive deals when it plays at the Fox Theatre from Dec. 5 – 10. Tickets are on sale now by visiting Click Here.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. On Nov. 24, participants will have a chance to win a limited number of $36 tickets for the Atlanta ANNIE engagement.

Entries for shows at the Fox Theatre opened at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 and Will Close on Friday, Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visiting LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at the Fox Theatre with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer special $30 Student Rush Tickets for ANNIE’s Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

ANNIE will play at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Dec. 5 – 10. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Friday 8 p.m.

Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

For more information about ANNIE at the Fox Theatre, please visit Click Here.

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production– just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

ANNIE, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Information about the venue’s enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority.