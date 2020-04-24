Strand Theatre in Marietta Hosts Weekend Watch Parties

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta is temporarily closed due to the current health crisis. However, the theatre is hosting watch parties online on Friday and Saturday nights.

Friday, April 24 at 8pm - Double Feature Friday

And Then There Were None and Plan 9 From Outer Space.

Participants can watch on the Strand's Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601 or their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/earlreece/featured

Saturday, April 25 at 8pm - Living Room Sessions: The Mighty Allen

A virtual concert on the Mighty Allen Theare Organ. Strand house organist Ron Carter will be accompanying three Buster Keaton comedy shorts from his home on his own Allen Theatre Organ - patrons of The Strand will recognize that it is the same model that is installed at the theatre.

Participants can watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601, the Strand's Twitch or Youtube channels.

Movie night and the concert are free, but participants can support The Strand by buying a virtual ticket or make a donation at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/friends-of-the-strand-inc/bridge-the-gap-for-the-strand.

For more information, visit strandmarietta.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You