Celebrate Stage Door Theatre's 50th season and support their mission.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Stage Door Theatre Launches $50 for 50 Fundraiser

In honor of Stage Door Theatre's landmark 50th season, they are launching the $50 for 50 campaign! Help them continue to bring enchanting performances to the stage by donating $50 (or any amount you're comfortable with) and be part of their legacy. Every contribution makes a difference!

It's Giving Tuesday 2023, and they're thrilled to be part of the #GivingTuesday movement!

Today, we're launching they're $50 for Fifty campaign to celebrate they're journey and continue they're mission. For 50 incredible years, Stage Door Theatre has brought art, culture, and community to life through our productions and programs, and with your support, they aim to do it for 50 more!

With a donation of just $50, you can be a part of this incredible legacy. Your generosity goes a long way in nurturing their nonprofit's growth and ensuring that they continue to provide the magic their community deserves.

Join in in celebrating the past, supporting the present, and embracing the future of their mission. Your contribution matters, and together, you can make a lasting impact.

Donate today and help them reach our goals for #GivingTuesday2023! Donations are accepted here, on their website at https://www.stagedoortheatrega.org/donate/ , and at checkout when purchasing tickets. 

