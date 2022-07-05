Springer Opera House to Open 2022/23 Season With Children's Theatre Production of DRAGONS LOVE TACOS

You know what Dragons really love? Tacos of course! A boy and his dog are watching a TV show about dragons when they unexpectedly get caught up in the 'Dos and Don'ts' of what to serve to dragons to eat. Based on the wildly popular children's book by Adam Rubin, this show will be the best dragon taco party ever-- just watch out for the spicy salsa!

Dragons Love Tacos will open the Children's Theatre Season at the Springer, and holds a special message. "Never give up, even though you might be unsure or scared of certain challenges, you should always keep trying. You never know what's on the other side when you let life do what life is going to do." shares director Maddie Tweed.



Dragon Love Tacos is performed by the Springer Theatre Academy's company class of graduating seniors. The rehearsal process is a unique one. "We have the show set in about two days" director Maddie Tweet states. "Rehearsal is from 9:30AM to 3:30PM, so we're able to get a lot of work done. We have 8 days total to put the show together, and while challenging, it makes the process fun, and gives the students room for spontaneity. They are always moving and engaged, coming up with great character work and ideas. It's been fast, but so much fun and very efficient."

The show runs July 8, 15, and 22 at 7:00PM, July 9, 16, and 23 at 11:00AM, and July 10, 17, and 24 at 2:30PM in the McClure Theatre. Runtime for the show is approximately 45 minutes. Tickets are $18.00 for adults and $15.00 for children and can be purchased online at springeroperahouse.org or by calling 706-327-3688. The Springer Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am - 5:30 pm and two hours prior to the show.



Arts in Education performances provide professional theatre experiences for students at a reduced rate of admission, which is only available to groups. Dragons Love Tacos Arts in Education performances are July 13, 20, 21 at 10:00AM. To make your group reservation for Dragons Love Tacos, call 706-324-1100 or email education@springeroperahouse.org.