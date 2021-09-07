Springer Opera House Announces COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols for 2021–22 Season

After a year of producing shows on a temporary outdoor stage and live-streaming performances to keep audiences safe, the Springer Opera House will open its 150th anniversary season indoors with Shrek the Musical on September 24.

Since shutting down for indoor shows in March of 2020, Georgia's official State Theatre has invested heavily in safety and public health as it prepares to invite audiences back inside. "We have upgraded our ventilation system and our air filtration system," explained managing director Danielle Varner. "We installed a cutting-edge ultraviolet germicidal irradiation system in our air handlers which kill 99% of any bacteria or virus present. In addition, we upgraded to MERV-11 filters, which remove particles as small as one micron. We have also deployed electro-static foggers, air scrubbers, and touchless hand sanitizers in all public and backstage areas."

While many theatre venues across the country have remained shuttered during the pandemic, the Springer staff was committed to keeping shows on their stages through innovation, creativity, and prioritizing safety for all.

"We are doing everything possible to protect our patrons and artists," said Varner. "But no matter what we do, COVID has a vote. Therefore, we have created our opening policies and procedures by relying heavily on the local and regional data from covidactnow.org and the local health department."

One bit of positive information emerged last month when the Springer surveyed its audience on vaccination rates in August. "We were thrilled to learn that 88% of survey respondents reported that they are vaccinated," Varner revealed. "If the 88% rate holds, our theatre might be one of the safest places to be in Muscogee County."

At the August meeting, the Springer's board of directors had a robust discussion about the Springer's safety measures and approved a comprehensive plan for reopening in the fall. "As daily case rates go down, our procedures may loosen up," explained Varner. "But for now, we are bending over backward to keep audiences and artists safe."

What to expect at Springer performances

While all staff, volunteers, and stage artists are vaccinated, audiences will not be required to show proof of vaccination to attend performances. All patrons ages two years and older will be required to wear masks at all times and have their temperature taken at the door. In addition, capacity has been reduced for every performance, and there will be "gap seats" between parties. Patrons will use the exterior box office window located on Tenth Street for any ticketing needs. Show programs will be in digital format only and can be accessed using a smartphone to scan a QR code on the back of each theatre seat or buy visiting springeroperahouse.org.

"We do plan to provide concessions this season and are currently working out the details," stated Varner. "We have purchased a contactless payment system for credit and debit card payments and encourage theatre patrons to use their cards for purchases."

For those who are unable to attend a Springer production in person, patrons will have the opportunity to purchase a live stream to view a show in the comfort of their homes. This service will be available for select performances throughout the upcoming season.

In consideration of the continued impact of COVID-19, the Springer has relaxed its refund and exchange policies for the upcoming 2021-22 Season. If patrons have purchased a ticket to a Springer event and are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, the theatre urges them to stay home and not come to the theater. Ticket buyers can contact the Springer box office at 706-327-3688 or via email at boxoffice@springeroperahouse.org to discuss their ticketing options.

Any changes to the Springer's schedule or COVID policies will be posted to the Springer website at springeroperahouse.org.

"The Springer looks forward to opening its doors safely this fall," said Varner. "With the patience and support of our patrons, the Springer is dedicated to keeping everyone safe and bringing lots of fun and theatrical surprises back to our stages."

Shrek the Musical will run from September 24-October 10. For tickets, call 706-327-3688 or visit springeroperahouse.org.