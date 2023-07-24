Springer Associate Artistic Director Receives Prestigious Award

McCoy was recognized for his impact on and contributions to the arts community.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Springer Associate Artistic Director Receives Prestigious Award

The Springer Opera House Theatre has announced that the Courier Eco Latino newspaper has presented Associate Artistic Director Keith McCoy the prestigious Lift Him Up Award. The annual award recognizes members of the community who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and a commitment to the pursuit of excellence in their respective fields. McCoy was recognized for his impact on and contributions to the arts community. Additional award recipients this year included Ben Richardson, Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit State Court Judge; Greg Davis, President/CEO, Davis Broadcasting; Isaiah Hugley, Columbus City Manager; Sanford Bishop, U. S. Congressman; and Teddy Reese, Georgia State Representative.

McCoy is an actor, director, choreographer, writer, and arts educator who has forged a successful career that spans almost thirty years. Throughout this time, he has been a champion for the arts, an outspoken advocate for increasing community involvement, and a compassionate mentor who leads by example.

As associate artistic director, he has played an integral role in shaping the Springer's creative vision and fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all artists. His commitment to diversity and representation on stage has allowed a new generation of artists to see themselves reflected in the stories told at the Springer, inspiring them to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

Joining the Springer full-time as resident artist in 2022, he quickly advanced to hold the title of associate artistic director. McCoy will take the reins as artistic director this fall and share leadership duties with Danielle Patterson Varner, upcoming executive producer/CEO.

"Keith's vision has made an indelible mark on the Springer's productions," says Varner. "He has an innovative approach to storytelling that pushes the boundaries of theatrical expression and resonates deeply with audiences from all walks of life. I am pleased for him as a colleague and extremely proud as a friend. We are fortunate to have his talents at the Springer."

Retiring Producing Artistic Director Paul Pierce has known McCoy for over a decade. He affirms that this award is well-deserved, in no small part for the contributions McCoy has made to productions at the historic theatre.

"Over the years, I have gotten to know Keith quite well. I've directed him in many Springer shows and have grown to admire his talent, intelligence, energy, discipline, and kindness," said Pierce. "Keith is that rare artist whose notion of community is very broad. He genuinely works to make the world a better place every single day.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this award," said McCoy. "As I look into the future, I remain committed to this community while promoting the values of strength, perseverance, and inclusivity and to creating an environment where artists can thrive within the performing arts."

About the Springer Opera House Theatre

The Springer Opera House is a regional producing theatre housed in a 151-year-old building designated as a National Historic Landmark, one of only seven such theatres in the country. It was named the State Theatre of Georgia by Gov. Jimmy Carter for the 100th Anniversary Season in 1971. Since then, the board, staff, and volunteers have been dedicated to the mission of making every aspect of the performing arts a tool for education, participation, entertainment, and growth while using, restoring, and preserving this National Historic Landmark as a part of a working theater and museum complex.



Recommended For You