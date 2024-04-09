Spotlight: MERCURY at Actor's Express

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Revenge is a dish best served…bloody. In this savagely hilarious comedy-thriller, three different stories converge through a strange curiosity shop in Portland, Oregon.

Joining in on this crazy thrill ride of a play is a nosy neighbor, a bickering couple, a missing dog named Mr. Bundles, a guy with the worst job in the underworld and a housewife who is not handling the end of her secret affair very well. From the creative mind behind AE hits Octopus and Pluto and TV’s “The Flight Attendant” and “Dead Boy Detectives.”