Shuler Hensley-Helmed THE MUSIC MAN & More Set for City Springs Theatre's 7th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Springs Theatre Company has revealed its all-new 2024 – 2025 season, marking the award-winning theatre company’s seventh season which launches in September and runs through May 2025. All performances take place at the Byers Theatre, located in the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center.

Led by Tony Award-winner and City Springs Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Shuler Hensley, and Executive Director Natalie DeLancey, City Springs Theatre Company will be the first company in the southeast region to present Disney’s Frozen: The Musical. The season also includes the Broadway classic Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, the moving and thrilling Ragtime: The Musical, and one of Broadway’s biggest jukebox musical hits ever – Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Season subscriptions are now available for renewal, with new subscriptions going on sale May 6. Single tickets forThe Music Man, Ragtime, and Beautiful will go on sale Monday, July 29. Single tickets for Disney’s Frozen: The Musical will go on sale Monday, October 21. Complete subscription information, including renewal details, may be found at www.cityspringstheatre.com/subscribe.

City Springs Theatre Company’s 2024 – 2025 Season

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man

(September 6 – 22) will be directed by City Springs Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Shuler Hensley. Songwriter/lyricist/writer Meredith Willison’s six-time, Tony Award®-winning musical has been delighting audiences since 1957 with its tale of a traveling con-man, the small-town citizens he attempts to swindle, and the piano teacher with whom he unexpectedly falls in love. This quintessential all-American musical features memorable songs including “Till There Was You,” “Ya Got Trouble,” “Goodnight, My Someone,” “The Wells Fargo Wagon,” “Shipoopi,” “Lida Rose,” “Gary, Indiana,” and “Seventy-Six Trombones.”

Disney’s Frozen: The Musical

(Regional Premiere! December 13 – 29) is based on the award-winning 2013 Disney film and features songs by the EGOT-winning, husband-and-wife team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who composed 12 all-new songs for the new stage musical version. Frozen is a sister-centric tale of true love and acceptance and is certain to thaw the coldest of hearts with non-stop laughter, adventure, and theatrical magic. The production features the songs “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For The First Time in Forever,” “In Summer,” and the Oscar® and Grammy Award®-winning hit, “Let It Go.”

Ragtime: The Musical

(March 14 – 30, 2025) is a soaring and inspiring musical based on the best-selling 1975 novel of the same name by E.L. Doctorow. By blending together historical fact and fiction, Ragtime expertly weaves together three distinctly American tales - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician. Together they are united by courage, compassion, tragedy, and the belief in a promising future. Winner of 1998 Tony Awards® for its music (by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens) and its book (by Terrence McNally), Ragtime overflows with pageantry, emotion, and hope, and promises to burst onto the stage like no other musical before or since. The show features such memorable songs as “Wheels of a Dream,” "Till We Reach That Day,” “Our Children,” “Make Them Hear You,” and “Back To Before.”

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

(May 2 – 18, 2025) Before she was globally renowned, Carole King was Carole Klein, a spunky young songwriter from Brooklyn who wrote chart-topping songs for the biggest acts in music. Beautiful chronicles her rise from songwriter to music superstar, culminating with her triumphant, ground-breaking 1971 album, Tapestry. This Broadway phenomenon features such classic hit songs as “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

“We are very excited to bring these four legendary Broadway musicals to area audiences,” said City Springs Theatre Company’s Executive Director Natalie DeLancey. “We will again be casting local and Broadway talent for this seventh season of musicals in Sandy Springs, and we look forward to creating more memories for our patrons and for theatergoers of all ages!”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CitySpringsTheatre.com.