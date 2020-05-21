SheATL Summer Theater Festival Announces Digital Summer Theater Festival Lineup

SheATL Arts, the Atlanta branch of SheNYC Arts, has announced their three accepted SheATL Summer Theater Festival Shows. These Atlanta-based women writers will present their full-length plays in a virtual format, available for audiences to watch online.

Since 2016, SheNYC has produced Summer Theater Festivals annually in New York City and Los Angeles, with a commitment to an open submissions process that allows it to discover and cultivate the best up-and-coming talent in the industry. Atlanta marks the third city of SheNYC's expansion across the country. SheNYC had previously announced that their 2020 Summer Theater Festivals in New York and Los Angeles will move to an online format. For more information about all 16 shows throughout 3 cities, visit www.SheNYCArts.org.

The SheATL Summer Theater Festival's three accepted shows are:

Tough Love by Jocelyn Rick, directed by Lauren Morris

After a colleague discovers an incriminating note, the newly appointed principal of a prestigious private academy confronts the student believed to be responsible. But as more layers are revealed, she finds herself questioning the motives of everyone involved -- as well as her own loyalties. Tough Love is a full-length straight play that examines the lines between condemnation and compassion, and how these lines fluctuate depending on our level of authority and our personal incentives.

A Safe Space, written and directed by Rhyssa-Kathryn Marie

When Archer Porter gets fired for alleged sexual harassment, and his perfect protected world comes crumbling down, he decides to take matters into his own hands. A Safe Space delves into the deep rooted issues of sexism, racism and prejudice in the workplace and the importance of inter-sectional feminism.

Persephone and The Hum, written by Christina Jundt and Becca Del Plato, directed by Christina Jundt

Persephone's world is constant summer heat, prescription pills, and the same damn party every single night. When addiction pulls her underground, the earth grows cold, and Persephone's loved ones must journey to save her from hell.

