Serenbe Playhouse Announces 2020 Season

The award-winning Serenbe Playhouse, named one of the world's most innovative companies for live events by the Fast Company, has announced its 2020 Season with a lineup of six productions including two musical blockbusters, one familiar play and a brand new work for family audiences.

About the 2020 Season: Mickey McGuire, Managing Director

"For our 2020 Season, we are exploring stories of growth through classic works, new adaptations, and regional premieres. Through every story told this year, characters and groups of people experience significant growth. This is partnered through Serenbe Playhouse's commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship. Each production will feature natural elements of growth within the 40,000 acre community of Serenbe and we excited to bring these works to life with new added value of nature and the world of immersive, outdoor theater."

2020 Season

SPRING AWAKENING

Book and Lyrics by Steven Sater and Music by Duncan Sheik

(March 18-April 12, 2020)

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening is based on the play by Frank Wedekind, and follows the unforgettable journey of a group of students in late 19th century Germany as they move from adolescence into adulthood. An outside-of-the-box staging pits the teens in an unfamiliar natural world that they must navigate in tandem with the world of adulthood.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

By Robert Harling

(May 20-June 14, 2020):

The doors of Truvy's Louisiana beauty parlor are blown open as audiences are invited inside in a new immersive production. Steel Magnolias follows six women over the course of three years as they face life's challenges together and find comfort in one another. Embracing both laughter and tears, this story celebrates the power of female friendship.

KINKY BOOTS

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Based on the Miramax motion picture written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth

(July 8- August 9, 2020)

Serenbe Playhouse is ecstatic to present the regional premiere of KINKY BOOTS. Winner of 6 Tony Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is the huge-hearted, high-heeled hit that took Broadway by storm. Now, Serenbe Playhouse brings the award-winning show to Atlanta in a daring new outdoor production.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

May 4 - August 30, 2019

Serenbe Playhouse invites audiences to fall down the rabbit hole with Alice in a new, original adaptation of the classic Lewis Carroll tale. This immersive adaptation brings all the characters and scenery of the original Wonderland to life in the outdoor world of Serenbe.

The season also includes Serenbe Playhouse's annual staging of The Sleepy Hollow Experience (September 23-November 1) and a holiday show to be named at a later date.

TICKETS

2020 Season Tickets will be on sale Monday, December 2, 2019, available on our website at www.serenbeplayhouse.com or by calling their box office at (770) 463-1110. Single tickets will be on sale at a later date to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You