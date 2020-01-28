Savannah Voice Festival To Present Third In Davenport House Concert Series And Fundraiser For Hospice Savannah 

Savannah Voice Festival (SVF) in partnership with the Davenport House Museum (DHM) is set to present the third in a series of four parlor concerts and free community lectures, in celebration of Savannah's Music Through the Ages.

On Monday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. speaker, Justin Havard, will present the lecture: 1950-1970, Broadway & The American Songbook. Attendees will experience a sampling of music from the era being discussed and be encouraged to engage in discussion with the artists and scholars who are presenting. The lecture, which is supported by Georgia Humanities, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development through funding from the Georgia General Assembly, will last approximately one hour and is free and open to the public. There will be no reserved seating; seating will be on a first come, first served basis. The free Music Through the Ages Lecture is presented at the Kennedy Pharmacy, located at 323 E. Broughton Street directly behind the Davenport House Museum on 324 E. State Street.

On Monday, Feb. 10 at 6 and 8 p.m. "Broadway & The American Songbook" will be performed and will explore some of the most important and influential American popular songs from 1950-1970, a time that also saw the Davenport House through near-demolition before it was saved by a decree that would become the founding act of the Historic Savannah Foundation. Tickets are $35 and light refreshments will follow each concert.

"We are very excited about this era of music as it encapsulates the spirit of the age of the 1950s when Davenport House was saved from demolition," said Davenport House Museum Director Jamie Credle. "There is a serendipity about these February events as they will make this important time in Savannah's history more accessible to people."

Singers at the Feb. 10 concert will be accompanied by Dan Gettinger and include SVF favorites, baritone Chad Sonka and tenor Nick Yaquinto, as well as two sopranos known for their affinity with the Great American Songbook: Liz Lang and Emily Yocum Black. Liz Lang was the Sherrill Milnes Opera Award winner at the 2019 American Traditions Vocal Competition (ATC) and Emily Yocum Black the silver medalist. This series is a collaborative co-production with proceeds benefiting both SVF and the Davenport House Museum.

"It will be a fabulous to have our wonderfully talented, Savannah VOICE Festival artists return to give their best regards to Broadway during these delightful concerts. Don't miss this chance to support artists working together from across organizations to celebrate great American music," enthuses SVF co-founder and Executive Director, Maria Zouves. "And I certainly hope everyone will take advantage of the free lecture that will be presented the week before the concert in order to learn more about the meaning behind the music."

During this week of music, Savannah VOICE Festival will also host a Music Therapy fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at the Demere Center for Living, 6000 Business Center Dr. Proceeds will directly benefit Hospice Savannah in support of music therapy and its collaboration with the Savannah VOICE Festival. Tickets to this fundraiser cost $55 each and include delicious hors d'oeuvres as well as musical entertainment provided by Savannah VOICE Festival Artists Chad Sonka, Nicholas Yaquinto, and Liz Lang, who will be accompanied by Dan Gettinger at the piano.

"We are grateful for our partnerships with the Davenport House Museum, American Traditions Vocal Competition, and Hospice Savannah," said Zouves. "These partnerships have helped strengthen the Savannah VOICE Festival, and it's incredibly rewarding to support other vital organizations in the community."

For more information about these events, or to purchase tickets for the Feb. 10 musical performance or Feb. 7 fundraiser, please visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org.





